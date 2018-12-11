Katie Cassidy was a true bridal beauty when she walked down the aisle in a lace mermaid gown to marry Matthew Rodgers during the couple’s intimate, beachfront wedding ceremony in Sunset Key, Florida on Dec. 8.

The Arrow actress, 32, turned to bridal fashion house Pronovias to construct her dream custom dress, which struck the perfect balance between formal and “beachy.”

“Thank you @pronovias for my gorgeous Rima gown! Truly was beyond stunning. This GORGEOUS dramatic coat is exactly what I had envisioned & the perfect transformation from beach to formal wear on a moments notice! What a MAGICAL night! THANK YOU!” Cassidy wrote on Instagram alongside a stunning photo of the completed look.

Images by 4 Eyes Photography (@4eyesphotography)

The ivory French lace mermaid gown, designed by the label’s creative director Hervé Moreau, featured hand-sewn appliqués, a bateau sweetheart neckline and a dramatic train.

But when she walked down the aisle, Cassidy added an extra touch. The star draped a breathtaking bridal coat, crafted in French lace and silk organza, the gown to make a dramatic entrance. The stunning coat took more than 330 hours total to construct in the Pronovias Atelier in Barcelona, and included pockets on the sides (for a modern touch!) and a long three meter train.

As for her groom, Rodgers wore a white tuxedo jacket, dark slacks and a black bow tie to say “I do.”

Cassidy announced the wedding with a photo from their celebration on Instagram.

“I can’t help falling in love with you … YES!” she wrote. “It’s official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband.”

Cassidy and Rodgers have been engaged since June 2017. This is the first marriage for the actress who is the daughter of the late Partridge Family star David Cassidy.