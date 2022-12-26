Lifestyle Style Kathy Hilton Reacts to Criticism Over Kim Kardashian's Casual Outfit at Her Holiday Party: 'That's Silly' "Everybody's just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable," Kathy Hilton said when asked if there was a "theme" to her family's holiday party this year By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 26, 2022 10:10 AM Share Tweet Pin Email From left: Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski Kathy Hilton is a fan of Kim Kardashian's festive fashion choices. Asked by TMZ about fans who were "blasting" Kim, 42, for the casual rocker look she wore to the Hilton family holiday party — high-waisted, belted leather Dolce & Gabbana pants and an old-school "Up in Smoke" tour concert T-shirt tucked into her bra — Kathy said, "That's silly; that's ridiculous." "Everybody's just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable," the socialite, 63, further responded when the outlet asked if there was a theme for the evening. As for whether she considered anything "wrong" with the SKIMS founder's edgy ensemble, Kathy added, "No, no. She always looks beautiful." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. From left: Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Kevin Ostajewski Kim Kardashian Returns to Brown Hair for Family Christmas Party: "We're Back" Childhood pals Kim and Paris, 41, reunited for the star-studded Christmas party over the weekend of Dec. 17, posting photos on social media of the holiday soirée — which was also attended by Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Heidi Klum, Paris' husband Carter Reum and her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild. For the event. Paris wore a red lace minidress and sparkly silver Mary Jane-style heels, while younger sister Nicky, 39, opted for a floral minidress. Kathy wore a festive red checkered gown with a large red bow at the bodice and Kris, 67, rocked a patterned black pantsuit. Along with the BFF photo taken in front of a white Christmas tree, Paris posted a family picture with Nicky, Kathy and her dad Rick Hilton, a photo with her tuxedo-clad husband, and a shot of herself DJ'ing with Abdul, 60. "My mom always throws the most iconic parties," Paris wrote on her Instagram page, showcasing a variety of festive snaps from the shindig. "Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. What are your favorite traditions this time of year? #Slivmas." Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Kevin Ostajewski Paris Hilton Shares Throwback Photos with Mom Kathy and Sister Nicky in Matching Christmas Dresses Kim later attended the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party — which, this year, was even further elevated by a performance from Sia! The mogul went back to her brunette roots for the occasion and wore a sparkling silver chainmail gown. Held at Kourtney Kardashian's home in Calabasas, California, the bash was also complete with red Christmas trees, plenty of chocolate goodies, an all-red ball pit for the kids and a few songs from Sia herself. Kim Kardashian/Instagram In videos shared by a few family members, the Australian musician, 47, could be seen singing alongside Kim's 9-year-old daughter North inside what appeared to be a giant makeshift gift box. Kim Kardashian Returns to Brown Hair for Family Christmas Party: 'We're Back' Kim Kardashian/Instagram During their time performing together, Sia and North sang her song "Snowman," as well as her 2014 hit "Chandelier." The nine-time Grammy nominee was dressed in an all white-ensemble, while North opted for a shiny two-piece suit.