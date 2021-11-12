Kathy Hilton Wears Elegant Mother-of-the-Bride Dress to Daughter Paris Hilton's Wedding

The mother-of-the-bride showed off her style in a silver embellished scallop design

Kathy Hilton understood the assignment when it came to her mother-of-the-bride dress at daughter Paris Hilton's wedding.

Kathy, 62, selected a gorgeous embellished gown to wear when her eldest daughter Paris, 40, walked down the aisle to say "I do" to Carter Reum.

For the special occasion, Kathy went with an elegant black dress featuring a silver scallop embellishment and sheer tulle neckline and long sleeves. She completed the look with an embellished black wristlet and statement diamond studs.

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The affair boasted celebrity guests, an extensive menu and multiple dress changes for the bride — including two designed by Oscar de la Renta and one by Ghalia Lav, a source tells PEOPLE.

For Paris' ceremony gown, the bodice and sleeves were covered in pressed flower thread work embroidery, which gradually faded onto the tulle ball skirt. Her veil, also crafted by Oscar de la Renta designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, featured similar floral features around the base.

The bridal party, wearing pink Alice + Olivia gowns, included Paris's younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, sister-in-law Tessa Hilton, cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Brooke Wiederhorn, and Reum's sister Halle Reum Hammond.

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Jose Villa/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

In true Hilton fashion, though, the wedding celebration isn't over yet. The festivities will continue with two additional upcoming parties, all to be captured by the cameras of the new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock.

On the premiere episode, the bride opened up about what she was looking for in her dream wedding dress.