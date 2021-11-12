Kathy Hilton Wears Elegant Mother-of-the-Bride Dress to Daughter Paris Hilton's Wedding
The mother-of-the-bride showed off her style in a silver embellished scallop design
Kathy Hilton understood the assignment when it came to her mother-of-the-bride dress at daughter Paris Hilton's wedding.
Kathy, 62, selected a gorgeous embellished gown to wear when her eldest daughter Paris, 40, walked down the aisle to say "I do" to Carter Reum.
For the special occasion, Kathy went with an elegant black dress featuring a silver scallop embellishment and sheer tulle neckline and long sleeves. She completed the look with an embellished black wristlet and statement diamond studs.
The affair boasted celebrity guests, an extensive menu and multiple dress changes for the bride — including two designed by Oscar de la Renta and one by Ghalia Lav, a source tells PEOPLE.
For Paris' ceremony gown, the bodice and sleeves were covered in pressed flower thread work embroidery, which gradually faded onto the tulle ball skirt. Her veil, also crafted by Oscar de la Renta designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, featured similar floral features around the base.
The bridal party, wearing pink Alice + Olivia gowns, included Paris's younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, sister-in-law Tessa Hilton, cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Brooke Wiederhorn, and Reum's sister Halle Reum Hammond.
The star-studded guest list included Kim Kardashian West, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson, Meghan Trainor and Nicole Richie. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards — Hilton's aunt — also attended with husband Mauricio Umansky, as did Kyle's sister Kim Richards.
In true Hilton fashion, though, the wedding celebration isn't over yet. The festivities will continue with two additional upcoming parties, all to be captured by the cameras of the new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock.
On the premiere episode, the bride opened up about what she was looking for in her dream wedding dress.
"Do you see yourself walking down the aisle with something with volume?" Oscar de la Renta co-creative director Fernando Garcia asked Paris two months before the fitting. She replied, "I love you know like Cinderella vibe that's like huge, princess."