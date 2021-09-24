Kathy Hilton Explains Why She Wore a Tablecloth to Dinner: 'I'm Very Resourceful'

The star was spotted leaving West Hollywood hot spot Craig's with a tablecloth wrapped around her body on Tuesday

Kathy arrived wearing a dress and when leaving, she was wearing a table cloth from Craig’s with Elliot Mintz carrying her dress. When asked about why she was wearing the table cloth her friends responded that she was wearing a Galliano dress. Her friend, Elliott Mintz was seen carrying the dress she wore earlier in the night, rolled up in a ball and under his arm

Queen Kathy Hilton has spoken, and yes, that white "dress" she wore earlier this week was, in fact, a tablecloth.

On Thursday night, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a lengthy Instagram video to set the record straight, two days after she was photographed leaving Craig's in West Hollywood wearing one of the restaurant's tablecloths.

"A lot of people have been calling and wondering what's the dealio," the reality star began. "So, I wanted to let all of my friends from Instagram know, hear it straight from my mouth…I want to spill the tea directly to you."

Kathy explained that earlier in the evening, she attended the 16th annual Christmas in September charity event with daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton and the rest of their family at The Abbey in West Hollywood to benefit Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

As a co-hosts, Kathy and her daughters were on stage for hours to help with the live auction. It was "very hot" that day, so the Bravo celeb said she was "roasting and roasting and roasting" in her wool-lined red-and-white plaid dress.

hilton family Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"The whole thing was literally sticking to me...and I didn't have a chance to even have a Coca-Cola, water, a glass of wine or anything to eat because we were busy selling and selling and selling and raising money. We had a very successful auction."

After the event, Kathy and her designer friend Vera (no, not that Vera) went to grab a burger at a nearby restaurant. "The air conditioning was up so high that I went in, and I had to take my dress off. She brought in this table cloth — see, there's makeup on here — because she took the table cloth...and she made it like it was a sarong."

"I'm very resourceful. She's very resourceful...It was either that or Hunky Dory would have to go home. What can I tell you? I didn't have my fan with me," she said poking fun at the fan she brought along to a trip to Lake Tahoe, filmed for the show.

"I wanted to just let everybody know because everybody was up in arms wondering what happened," the star said.