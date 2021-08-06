Nicky Hilton caused a frenzy when she swiped one of mom Kathy Hilton's expensive necklaces for the 2001 Met Gala

Kathy Hilton Called Security After Daughter Nicky Borrowed Her Jewelry for the Met Gala Without Asking

It's not a surprise that Nicky and Paris Hilton like to borrow pieces from their mom Kathy Hilton's designer closet. But on one occasion, Nicky caused a bit of a fiasco when she snatched her mom's expensive, vintage jewelry without permission.

Nicky, 37, recalled the fashion mishap in an interview with Footwear News, explaining that she was in such a rush to get ready for the 2001 Met Gala after traveling to New York City from Miami, she instinctively started scouring mom Kathy's collection of designer clothes to pull together a look.

"One of my funniest memories of borrowing something from my mom's closet was when I was in my 20s and I had just landed from Miami," Nicky said in her cover story with Paris and Kathy. "I ran into her closet and sort of threw something together last minute."

"It was [Kathy's] vintage Valentino skirt with these Gucci Tom Ford heels," Nicky continued.

Nicky Hilton at the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute gala exhibition Credit: Mari Sarai/Wireimage

Once Nicky picked out her clothing, she realized the look needed some glitzy accessories to make it a memorable Met Gala moment.

"I needed to be, like, glammed up, so I just went in and I throw on a necklace and I was out the door," she said.

However, her mom immediately knew something was missing from her jewelry collection and called security after assuming someone broke in and stole it. "Within an hour she's calling me, panicking," Nicky remembered. "She has the entire Waldorf Astoria security team looking at the cameras. Apparently, this necklace that I had borrowed is extremely valuable and she thought it was stolen."

Nicky's older sister Paris, 40, has loved going into Kathy's closet from a young age.

"When I was little, I would always go in the closet with my sister and I remember this one time, I put on this really cute floral, like, big puffy-sleeved Moschino dress with your Chanel glasses and your Manolos, and I took pictures," Paris said. "I just saw them the other day."