Kathy Griffin Got Married in the Same Dress That She Wore on Her First Date with Randy Bick in 2011

Image zoom Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick Kathy Griffin/Twitter

Kathy Griffin gave a special nod to her first date with Randy Bick on her wedding day!

The comedian, who married her longtime boyfriend early Wednesday, wore a pearly white, short-sleeved gown by Diane Von Furstenberg for their nuptials — but as she revealed, it wasn’t the first time that she wore that dress.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Griffin, 59, wrote that her wedding dress was actually a sweet callback to her first date with Bick in 2011. She wore that same dress then and again for their ceremony on New Year’s Day.

“This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up ‘dancer’ when she performed at the Alma awards!” she wrote beside a photo of the couple sitting in the limo.

“I asked Randy to pick out which ever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason. He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again,” Griffin added in a second tweet.

Along with the special gown, Griffin wore earrings by Erica Courtney and carried a bouquet of red flowers for her memorable night. However, the couple decided to pass on wearing rings to symbolize their commitment to one another.

Griffin tells PEOPLE: “Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings. Deal with it.”

Image zoom Kathy Griffin with Randy Bick and Lily Tomlin Courtesy Kathy Griffin

Griffin revealed that she and Bick had tied the knot alongside a clip on Twitter, describing their nuptials as a ceremony that lasted “just under 14 minutes.” Griffin’s video of the wedding was only of the first minute or so and showed Lily Tomlin (hilariously) officiating.

“What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” said the Grace and Frankie star, 80, as she began the ceremony. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

She captioned the footage of their ceremony, “LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear.”

Image zoom Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin Barry King/Getty

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Got Married to Longtime Boyfriend on New Year’s and Lily Tomlin Officiated — See the Pic!

Their surprise “I dos” came just hours after Griffin announced her engagement to Bick in a sweet video she shared to Twitter on New Year’s Eve.

“Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!” the two said in unison in the clip.

Added Bick, “She said yes!”

The My Life on the D-List star said that her wedding would be “very atypical” and “very fun” and teased that her fans would be particularly excited by the officiant, who turned out to be Tomlin.

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Announces Surprise New Year’s Eve Engagement — and Marriage!

Griffin and Bick started dating in 2011 after meeting at a food and wine festival.

“Well, you know, I didn’t think it would last [because] he’s 18 years younger than I am!” she joked to PEOPLE in 2016. “Because I thought he was just a man-whore, if you will.”

The star soon learned she was wrong, explaining that Bick is “very sweet and very mellow.”

“He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy,” she previously told PEOPLE. “He’s not like a Hollywood guy.”

The couple briefly went their separate ways in November 2018, with Griffin writing on Twitter at the time that it was not a bitter split. They were back together within months, however, as Griffin shared a sweet photo of the couple smiling while they posed with Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes.

RELATED VIDEO: Kathy Griffin Gets Candid About the Backlash From the Controversial Photo That Made Headlines Around the World

“We took a little break and we’re back,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March. “We just came to the decision that we’ve really been through so much together. We’ve been together over eight years … We both turned to each other and realized this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work.”

The two even added a pair of pets to their family on Saturday, as Griffin shared on Twitter that she and Bick had adopted two rescue dogs, Mary and Maggie. “Randy and I just couldn’t resist adding two more rescue puppers to our family!” she wrote.