Big Little Lies Star Kathryn Newton Shows Her Golf Skills (and Style!) on the Course with Polo Ralph Lauren

No one does country club chic better than Polo Ralph Lauren, and Big Little Lies’ star Kathryn Newton just proved it.

The 22-year-old actress and avid golfer teamed up with the All-American label for a stylish week at the US Open Golf Championship in Pebble Beach, California — a town in Monterey County right near where she films the HBO hit series.

“I grew up on a golf course,” Newton (who plays Abigail, the eldest daughter of Reese Witherspoon’s character Madeline Mackenzie), tells PEOPLE. “I always loved playing in tournaments. It’s awesome to be here at Pebble Beach where the US Open is and where we shot Big Little Lies. I’m so lucky I play golf because when I’m filming, I get to take my clubs, go play and see the town.”

Newton also got to join in on a few practice rounds with Polo Ralph Lauren-sponsored Professional Golf Association players like Billy Horschel (but not before picking out the perfect sporty look).

“Golf outfits make me play better if I feel fierce in them,” the Pokémon Pikachu Detective star tells PEOPLE. “So they’re very important to my game. To be here with [Polo Ralph Lauren] is kind of an honor. I love the style. It’s so traditional, but it has a modern twist.”

At the US Open, Newton — who tells PEOPLE she turns to vintage photos for style inspiration, rather than social media — rocked gingham pants, a neon green polo and a matching visor. She says, “On a golf course, you can totally get away with something crazy and a lot of bright colors.”

When it comes to Big Little Lies’ “Monterey Five”, Newton says she would “hands down” raid the closet of Renata Klein, a high fashion businesswoman played by by Laura Dern.

“Sorry Madeline,” she says, referring to Reese Witherspoon’s character’s preppy style.

The highly-anticipated second season of Big Little Lies premiered on June 9 night, following the “Monterey 5” as they try to move on from last year’s traumatic school fundraising event while carrying a deadly secret.

In the premiere episode titled “What Have They Done?” all eyes were on Madeline, Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), , Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) as a new school year kicks off.

Fans didn’t waste any time expressing their excitement about the premiere on social media, tweeting up a storm about the return of the “Monterey 5″ and one very exciting addition to the cast in Meryl Streep.

Big Little Lies airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.