Shop Kathryn Dennis' Red-Hot, $1K Sexy Ski Outfit from Southern Charm

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

It remains unclear if Kathryn Dennis successfully swished down the slopes during the Southern Charm cast trip to Colorado on Wednesday’s episode. (As it turns out, skiing isn’t as easy as the birds and the bees and the 1-2-3s.) But honestly, who cares when she’s serving such fierce fashion?

From the moment Dennis, 26, flounced into her friends’ cabin for a day on the mountain, jaws dropped. The gorgeous red-head rocked a bright rouge, sporty-chic catsuit, complete with matching boots and ear muffs. After some hard-hitting Instagram sleuthing (fueled by a wintery wanderlust and New York City’s unbearable heatwave), we found every item from her snow bunny ensemble.

Image zoom Thomas Cooper/Bravo

Image zoom

Cordova Ski Suit

The high-end activewear line, founded in 2016, sells sleek, curve-hugging ski suits inspired by the ’60s and ’70s. They may look thin, but the heat-locking fabric was designed for NASA, according to Aspen Peak. Plus, founder Jane Seim promises fits for every size. If Dennis’ red get-up is too bold for you, it also comes in indigo, moonless night (a.k.a. black).

Buy It! Fiery Red Cordova Ski Suit, $920; netaporter.com

Moon Boot Ski Boots

No, you didn’t get sucked into a time warp back to 1990: Moon Boots are back, baby. K.D. wore a red version of these aprés-ski classics; unfortunately for superfans, that shade is listed as “coming soon” on the company’s website. See other options (on sale!) here.

Buy It! Classic Moon Boot Nylon, $75; netaporter.com

Fuzzy Earmuffs

Image zoom Thomas Cooper/Bravo

A true fashionista knows how to mix high and low price points. See: Dennis’ furry ear-muffs, which she told an Instagram commenter that she bought at Target. “Kensie loves them too!” she wrote of her 5-year-old daughter. The wintery accessory isn’t exactly in season right now, but we found a cute kids version at Target, and Amazon has loads of options.

Buy It! Red Earmuffs; amazon.com

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.