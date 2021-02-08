Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Says Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell Loves Her New Blonde Hair

The natural redhead debuted a dramatically different blonde hue at the taping of the Southern Charm season 7 reunion in December

We're not the only ones who love Kathryn Dennis' new look!

Last week, the Southern Charm star, 29, told PEOPLE her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell is also a fan of the bright blonde hue she debuted at the taping of the hit Bravo series' season 7 reunion in December.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Chleb really likes it blonde and likes it short, so I'm going to keep [the color] for a bit," the natural redhead said. "I like it right now. I'll get sick of it soon. And probably dye it pink."

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The reality star added, "I'm realizing blondes do have a little more fun. It's been nice to have a new hairdo for the new year."

When asked what prompted the hair transformation, Dennis said she's been thinking about going blonde for "a few years" and the highly-anticipated season 7 reunion seemed like the perfect time.

"I feel like every reunion I always kind of try and serve a good look and so this year, I was like, 'Why not just do go blonde?' And that was it," she shared.

During the interview, Dennis also opened up about her "low drama" relationship with Ravenell, telling PEOPLE that they are "building a life together."

Image zoom Credit: Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

"We haven't said the word marriage," she said. "But we do talk about more long-term plans, probably more than my previous relationships, ever."

Dennis — who started dating Ravenell last summer before making their romance Instagram official in October — adds that her boyfriend is "really great" with her kids: daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, both of whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel (no relation to Ravenell).

"The kids love him," she shared. "Kensie will play basketball with him. She's starting to get into sports now, and Saint will be soon."

Dennis, who had a pregnancy scare on the current season of the Bravo reality series, says the experience helped her realize that she does see a future with Ravenell, one that possibly includes more children.

"I really do want more kids, and my family isn't done being built," she says. "That experience definitely made me realize that one day I do want that with him. I really mean it when I say that, too."