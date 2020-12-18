The star debuted a totally new look at the taping of Southern Charm's season 7 reunion

Kathryn Dennis Shows Off Totally New Look at Southern Charm Reunion: See Her Bleach Blonde Hair!

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis debuted a dramatically different look at the taping of the hit Bravo series' season 7 reunion.

Known for fiery auburn hair, Dennis, 29, made a bold color change a few days before filming the Southern Charm reunion and her hair and makeup pro just showed off the new hue.

"@bravosoutherncharm Season 7 reunion done! @kathryndennis killin it with the new blonde hair. Y’all we achieved this blonde 3 days before reunion. Fourth reunion doing this beauties glam," said Southern Charm hairstylist and makeup artist Chelsea Shea on Instagram.

Dennis transformed into a complete platinum blonde color that was styled in soft, center-parted waves that fell right to her shoulders. At the reunion, the star also showed off her fit physique in a glamourous sequin-covered bronze spaghetti strap gown.

Southern Charm New Orleans star Reagan Charleston told Dennis how much she loves the new look in the comments of Shea's Instagram post. "@kathryndennis you look amazing!!!!!!" Charleston said.

Fans agreed too. "HOLY CRAP @kathryndennis !!! WHAT A GLOW UP!!!" said one fan. Someone else commented, "Whoever does her hair should get a raise :-) beautiful."

Before dyeing her hair, Dennis snapped one final selfie with her auburn hair where she snuggled up alongside 6-year-old daughter Kensie Calhoun Ravenel.

"Me and my mini feelin a lil @fendi ;)," she captioned the photo of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching Fendi outfits.

Dennis, who shares daughter Kensie and son Saint, 4, with ex Thomas Ravenel, took the next step with her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell this fall by making their relationship Instagram official. (Despite their very similar last names, Dennis' ex Ravenel has no relation to her current boyfriend Ravenell.)