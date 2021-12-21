Kathryn Dennis Debuts First 'Wig' After Experiencing Hair Loss from Stress and Going Blonde

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis went back to her natural auburn roots — but she didn't do so by dyeing her hair.

Rather, Dennis, 30, says she got her "very first wig" to switch-up her look after experiencing hair loss from stress and multiple bleaching sessions over the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Meet my very first wig, her name is Kathryn. ❤️‍🔥," the Southern Charm star said on Instagram as she debuted her new look.

"So here's the deal — if you've been keeping up with me you know that I've had to deal with extreme stress over the years. Blondes have more fun (sometimes) but way more damage smh I needed my confidence back and wigs have done that for me," Dennis said.

She continued: "Finally dabbled my toes in the wig world and I'm obsessed. Y'all know me 😉."

Dennis' wig was made by The Hair Mama, a female-owned small business that creates pieces for women suffering from hair loss or thinning. Founder Tahnee Brown said: "We are SO grateful for @kathryndennis shouting us out! For all the new girlies joining us, welcome to the wig world!!! We are hair loss sisters who have united on one mission- to uplift, encourage, and protect each other at all costs!"

"Hair loss is very hard to navigate and can be all consuming at times. Wigs and hair pieces have become such a beautiful solution to the daily anxieties that take from all other areas of your very purposeful life! Wigs give you a little part of YOU back, which is so exciting and worthy of celebration 🥳💥," Brown said on Instagram.

In Dec. 2020, Dennis debuted a dramatically different platinum blonde hue after rocking her natural fiery red locks for years. When asked what prompted the hair transformation, Dennis told PEOPLE that she's been thinking about going blonde for "a few years" and the highly-anticipated season 7 reunion of Southern Charm seemed like the perfect time to go for it.

Kathryn Dennis Credit: Kathryn Dennis/Instagram