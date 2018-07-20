Kathryn Dennis Reveals Breast Augmentation on Southern Charm Reunion: 'They Grew a Bit Unnaturally'

Kathryn Dennis knows how to make a statement at a Southern Charm reunion show. She’s usually dressed in something over-the-top (remember that corseted dress with rose collar?) or sartorially captivating (no one can forget her red dress emoji Marchesa moment!). And this season was no different. During part one of the season five reunion, Dennis revealed that she got breast augmentation — and put her enhanced bust on display in a plunging pink gown.

The mom of two momentarily delayed the start of filming because she had to take a bit longer to make sure her low-cut Michael Costello dress was situated just right.

During the reunion, Andy Cohen can be heard asking, “What’s happening? We’re waiting on Kathryn’s boobs?”

The camera spans to Dennis backstage getting styled to avoid a wardrobe malfunction, “This is very new for me.”

Right from the start, one of the first things Cohen tells Dennis is that her “girls look bigger.”

“Perhaps they grew a little bit unnaturally,” she said. “But that’s okay!”

While she didn’t open up much more about her decision to have an enhancement, her look is definitely different from season’s past.

Dennis’ ex Thomas Ravenel, who is the father of her two children Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2½, did not attend the Southern Charm reunion, as he faces allegations of sexual assault, which were addressed on the show.

And while the cast agreed that Ravenel’s absence from the reunion was appropriate given the situation, Dennis declined to comment for the sake of their two children.

“I’m not going to comment until it’s resolved,” she said. “What I am going to focus on is just the children and staying out of it.”

Other dramatic moments came when Cameran Eubanks broke down into tears while admitting that she judged Dennis too harshly in the past.

“I view Kathryn in such a different light now,” Eubanks said. “I view you now as more of a victim. I do. When Thomas [Ravenel] met Kathryn she was pretty much still a child. I think he took advantage of her and I think he manipulated her. He manipulated a lot of us into being against her.”

Dennis accepted her apology saying, “It means a lot to hear that. I’ve had a lot of resentment and anger because I felt like I was treated unfairly. But I know that Thomas is super convincing and to have you say that finally gives me affirmation that I wasn’t the crazy one. Finally, you guys see it. He’s shown you guys on his own. I knew nature would take its course. And I just appreciate being in a place where you guys understand me.”

Ready more drama? Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriend will appear on part two of the reunion, airing Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.