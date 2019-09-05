Katherine Schwarzenegger's New Textured Bob Inspired Natalie Morales to Chop Her Hair

Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s chic bob haircut is providing some serious hair inspiration!

One day after the 29-year-old author stopped by Rockefeller Plaza to visit her mom Maria Shriver, 63, during an appearance on Today, Natalie Morales explained that Schwarzenegger’s shorter ‘do inspired her to chop her own hair before taping the show.

“Guess who got her hair cut this morning. It inspired me. I call it the Katherine!” Morales, 47, said while co-hosting Today with Hoda & Jenna alongside Shriver and Hoda Kotb, 55.

Both Kotb and Shriver complimented Morales’ shoulder-grazing, textured lob as she showed it off. “We should all cut our hair like Katherine and reverse age,” Shriver joked.

Schwarzenegger has helped update her mom’s look too, Shriver explained.

“I had TV hair which she said was from the ’80s,” the journalist said. “So she said fix the wardrobe. Fix the makeup. Fix the hair. I don’t know if it’s working, but!”

Schwarzenegger posted a sweet photo with her mom backstage at Today after stopping by the set to show her support.

“LOVE visiting my mama at work before of a jam packed day in the big 🍎,” she captioned the photo.

Shriver shared the same image on her Instagram feed saying, “Blessed that a special someone came to visit me in the makeup room! Not only am I so grateful that I’m here with @hodakotb anchoring @hodaandjenna this week, but I got to share the experiences with my daughter, @katherineschwarzenegger.”

She added: “I feel so fortunate to be invited and included and was so happy to include Katherine today. My hope is that you all include someone today. It goes a long way. #wednesdaywisdom.”