When Katherine Schwarzenegger wed actor Chris Pratt over the weekend, she choose a very sweet and sentimental “something” borrowed — that came straight from her famous mom’s closet.

The bride, 29, wore a custom Armani Privé white crinoline lace bustier column gown for her intimate ceremony that featured a a full skirt that extended into a lace train. The brand also created a custom lace embroidered short veil for the bride, which she paired with a tulle veil once worn by her mother, Maria Shriver, on her wedding day to Katherine’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 1986.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Schwarzenegger donned another family heirloom on her big day too — a pair of earrings from her grandmother.

Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty; John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt tied the knot on June 7 in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, sources told PEOPLE.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement,” a source said. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”

The source added, “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

The bride’s siblings, brothers Patrick, 25, and Christopher, 21, and sister Christina, 27 were all in attendance, as well as Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, shared with ex Anna Faris.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Romantic Wedding Photo Album: See All the Pics!

Shriver wed Arnold in a lavish ceremony at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. in 1986. She filed for divorce in 2011 after 25 years of marriage after the actor’s public admission that he fathered a child with the couple’s longtime housekeeper. Shriver paired her veil with a lace wedding gown featuring a matching high collar, illusion neckline, voluminous sleeves and fully pleated skirt.

Throughout her wedding weekend, Schwarzenegger donned two other bridal gowns. First, for her rehearsal dinner she wore an off-the-shoulder Reformation ivory dress with a fitted bodice and slightly flared trumpet skirt (which retails for $278 and is still available to shop — in every size!).

RELATED PHOTOS: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Romantic Wedding Photo Album: See All the Pics!

She swapped dresses for her wedding reception, changing into another custom creation. She partied the night away in an Armani Privé ivory silk satin gown with draped sleeves and plunging back.

“I am so grateful to Mr. Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris the perfect suit,” Schwarzenegger said.

Armani also outfitted Pratt, the bridal party and groomsmen. “I am grateful to Mr. Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear, and for me, the perfect suit. We feel nothing but blessed,” Pratt shared.