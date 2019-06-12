You Can Still Buy Katherine Schwarzenegger's $278 Wedding Rehearsal Dress (but It's Going Fast!)

Katherine Schwarzenegger went high-fashion with her wedding day looks for her nuptials to actor Chris Pratt, wearing not one, but two custom Armani Privé creations. But for her rehearsal dinner, she went a bit more low-key in an romantic pick from a beloved sustainable fashion brand.

In newly-released photos, the bride, 29, was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder Reformation ivory gown with a fitting bodice and slightly flared trumpet skirt. Not only did she choose a celeb-loved (and affordable) retailer, but her wedding-ready pick is still available to shop — in every size!

In the brand’s description, the $278 "Butterfly Dress" was created specifically to be a “wedding-appropriate” option and comes in an array of colors including black, blush, cherry, navy, gray, blue and floral prints.

The airy midi dress evokes the same romantic vibes of the two Armani dresses that she wore on her special day.

For the intimate ceremony, the bride wore a stunning custom Armani Privé white crinoline lace bustier column gown that featured a full skirt that extended into a lace train. She wore a custom-created lace embroidered veil, paired with a tulle veil, which was worn by her mother Maria Shriver on her wedding day, and added a pair of her grandmother’s earrings and Armani Privé white satin heels to complete the look.

Her second look, a custom Armani Privé ivory silk satin gown with draped sleeves and plunging back, was worn to the reception.

“I am proud to have played a role in this couple’s wedding,” Mr. Armani said in a statement. “For them and for the bridal party, I designed elegant and sophisticated outfits that would highlight their radiant personalities.”

Pratt, 39, said “I do” in a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure midnight blue two-button suit with a matching vest. Pratt’s son Jack, with ex Anna Faris, wore an Armani Junior midnight suit to match his dad.

“I am grateful to Mr. Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear, and for me, the perfect suit. We feel nothing but blessed,” Pratt said.

Schwarzenegger’s sister Christina — the maid of honor — wore a custom Armani Privé empire-waist dress with a draped skirt. Both Schwarzenegger’s six bridesmaids and Pratt’s nine groomsmen donned custom Giorgio Armani looks. The bridesmaids wore tea-rose silk chiffon dresses, while the men wore Giorgio Armani classic midnight blue suits.

“I am so grateful to Mr. Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris the perfect suit,” Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger tied the knot to Pratt on Saturday during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, sources told PEOPLE.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement,” a source said. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”

The source adds, “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Guests in attendance also included the bride’s brothers Patrick and Christopher and close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating.

It marks her first marriage and his second. The actor was previously married to Faris, 42, for nine years. They split in 2017.