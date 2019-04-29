Katherine Schwarzenegger looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle on Saturday as she arrived to her star-studded bridal shower.

The 29-year-old celebrated her upcoming wedding to Chris Pratt at an intimate gathering at mom Maria Shriver’s home. The bride-to-be wore a white column Lela Rose dress featuring a quilted lace pattern and tiered fringe accents. She accessorized her long waves with a hair clip and paired the dress with standard nude pointy-toe pumps.

Among the A-list guests included Oprah Winfrey, Schwarzenegger’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger and the soon-to-be groom, Pratt, who arrived later into the event.

“Katherine lit up when Chris arrived,” a source told PEOPLE. “He also gave a sweet toast. They were adorable together and he wanted her to have all the attention,” the source adds of the couple, who got engaged in January.

The source also said that Shriver went “all-out for the shower” but “it still felt very down-to-earth and intimate inside.”

“There were fun games and a flower station where guests could make arrangements, and a gospel choir sang several songs,” the source said. “Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family.”

RELATED: Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Chris Pratt Is ‘Very Involved’ in Wedding Planning

The bridal shower was held days after the couple made their red carpet debut. Schwarzenegger and Pratt attended the premiere of Pratt’s new film, Avengers: Endgame, on April 22 in coordinating looks. Pratt wore a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a black and gray checkered tie, while Schwarzenegger complemented him in a black and silver leopard-patterned Monique Lhuillier dress.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement at the beginning of the year, and a source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt was initially attracted to Schwarzenegger’s strong spirituality.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” said the source. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”

Wedding planning is now well under way and a source told PEOPLE that they plan on keeping it intimate.

“Chris and Katherine’s wedding will be a very intimate affair with just their closest loved ones,” the source said. “They don’t want it to be a circus. The focus will be their commitment to each other, and God will play a very large role on their big day. It’s been such a special time not just for them, but also for their families. Everyone is so excited.”

The two first made a public appearance together on Father’s Day in 2018 when they were spotted out on a picnic date. They stepped out together several times following, including an outing with Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris in tow.

Last week Faris and Jack attended mass with Pratt and Schwarzenegger on Easter Sunday together.