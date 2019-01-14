A downpour won’t put a damper on Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s mood!

The 29-year-old was spotted grabbing lunch with her sister, Christina, 27, on Monday, just hours after her new fiancé Chris Pratt revealed the two were engaged.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Schwarzenegger bundled up in a black raincoat and newsboy cap in the pouring rain in Los Angeles as she held a coffee in her right hand and showed off her diamond engagement ring on her left.

A restaurant source tells PEOPLE, “She was beaming and showing off her engagement ring. She has never looked happier.”

This is the first time the book author has stepped out since news of her engagement to the Avengers: Infinity War actor, 39, broke.

Katherine Schwarzenegger MEGA

For the ring, Pratt selected a romantic oval center stone, which appears to be set on a very thin simple band for his bride-to-be.

According to jewelry expert Jason Arasheben of Jason Beverly Hills, Schwarzenegger’s ring appears to be a 5-carat diamond, which he says can range anywhere in price from $150,000 to $550,000.

“That is the hottest shape right now,” Arasheben tells PEOPLE. “It seems like 10 years ago no one asked for it and now everyone does.”

Following a whirlwind romance that began over the summer, Pratt announced that the couple is engaged on Instagram, captioning the post, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️.”

RELATED: All About the Gorgeous Mega-Carat Engagement Ring Chris Pratt Gave Katherine Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger responded in kind by sharing the same photo and writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” alongside a red heart emoji and a ring emoji.

The couple was congratulated by a slew of their friends in the comments, including Schwarzenegger’s brother, Patrick, and her mother, Maria Shriver.

“Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spiritual people,” she wrote in the comments. “We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you yes let’s go.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt RoundPondEstate/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged: ‘Sweet Katherine, So Happy You Said Yes!’

Patrick, 25, wrote, “Love you brother.”

Anna Faris, Pratt’s ex-wife, also congratulated the two, writing, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”

A source told PEOPLE earlier on Monday Pratt kept things traditional by asking Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger for their daughter’s hand in marriage.

“He asked for Maria and Arnold ’s blessing and was very traditional about things,” the source said.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Asked Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Permission Before Proposing: Source

The source added the question came as no surprise to her parents — Pratt has long been vocal about his desire to start a future with Schwarzenegger.

“Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning,” the source said. “Over the last few months, he’s been bonding with all of Katherine’s siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married.”

Adds the first source, “Katherine has been very secure with Chris since they began dating. When people asked her or her family if she and Chris had a future together, it was always a ‘Yes, of course!'”