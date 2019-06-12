Katherine Schwarzenegger Debuts Her Diamond Wedding Band! See Her New Bling

Katherine Schwarzenegger is rocking some sparkle on her left hand!

The newlywed, 29, stepped out in Los Angeles Wednesday flaunting her new diamond wedding band, just days after tying the knot with Chris Pratt on June 8.

Schwarzenegger kept it casual in a light blue T-shirt and jeans, but her eye-catching jewelry was front and center as she held her hand to her chin.

The band perfectly complemented the star’s romantic oval center stone engagement ring, which she received from Pratt, 39, in January.

Jewelry expert Jason Arasheben of Jason Beverly Hills told PEOPLE at the time that the ring appeared to be a 5-carat diamond, which can range anywhere in price from $150,000 to $550,000.

Pratt’s wedding band, meanwhile, made its debut Tuesday when the actor appeared in Jay Glazer’s Instagram story and held his left hand to his chest as he joked about eating “12 lbs. of wedding cake.”

“God is good, god heals a broken heart,” Pratt said in the video.

The couple, who both wore custom Giorgio Armani attire, tied the knot Saturday at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Schwarzenegger called her strapless white crinoline lace bustier column gown a “once in a lifetime dress” on Instagram in a sweet post that marked the first photo of the newlyweds after they’d said “I do.”

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” she captioned the post. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit.”

The dress was just one of two the bride chose for her big day.

For her reception, Schwarzenegger changed into a custom Armani Privé ivory silk satin gown with draped sleeves. The dainty dress featured a plunging back.

“Katherine and Chris are truly the ultimate beautiful bride and handsome groom,” Armani said in a statement.

“I am proud to have played a role in this couple’s wedding,” he added. “For them and for the bridal party, I designed elegant and sophisticated outfits that would highlight their radiant personalities.”