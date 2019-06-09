Katherine Schwarzenegger Wore a Custom 'Once in a Lifetime' Strapless Armani Wedding Gown

Katherine Schwarzenegger was a vision in white for her wedding to Chris Pratt.

The bride, who married the Avengers: Endgame star on Saturday, said “I do” in a custom-made, strapless Giorgio Armani gown.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” Schwarzenegger, 29, wrote on Instagram.

She continued with a special shout-out to the famed fashion designer, writing, “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

The newlywed accompanied the note with a sweet photo of her and her new groom, 39, holding hands and smiling at each other. For the first time, fans and followers were able to see her white gown, which Schwarzenegger topped with a long, flowing veil.

The dress appears to be Schwarzenegger’s first of possibly two gowns she chose for the occasion; photos of her and Pratt riding in a golf cart to the reception show her in a second dress that appears to have thin straps.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2018, tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California in front of close family and friends, including her famous parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, and his Parks and Recreation costar Rob Lowe.

“The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”

“The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria and Arnold. Everyone just looked so happy,” the source added.