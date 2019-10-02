Katherine Schwarzenegger Wore 'CP' Earrings on Today as a Sweet Nod to Husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger uses her accessories to show her love for husband Chris Pratt in the most subtle, yet adorable way.

While the star’s mom Maria Shriver made a special co-hosting appearance on with Hoda Kotb on Today, Schwarzenegger, 29, stopped by the show for a surprise visit. And the trio talked about the sweet stud earrings the newly married author wears to keep Pratt, 40, close by when they’re not always together.

“I was just looking at your cute earrings and I saw it says ‘CP,'” Kotb said to Schwarzenegger, pointing out that the delicate initial earrings seemed to be for ‘Chris Pratt.’ Schwarzenegger replied: “My hubby! I’m married.”

Shriver couldn’t help but interject with a silly comment of her own. “Those are also your brother’s [initials too],” the journalist said to her daughter. But Schwarzenegger laughed it off by replying: “I’m married. Welcome!”

The author has been photographed wearing the ‘CP’ earrings multiple times since July 2019 after tying the knot with the actor on June 8, 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

For her wedding day, Schwarzenegger turned to Giorgio Armani to design a custom strapless white crinoline lace bustier column gown which she called a “once in a lifetime dress” on Instagram.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” she captioned the post. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit.”

Pratt proposed to Schwarzenegger with what appeared to be a 5-carat oval diamond engagement ring in January 2019.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” Pratt captioned his announcement.

Though the pair, who met through Schwarzenegger’s mother (her father is actor Arnold), they were only together since last summer, before getting engaged.

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time of the engagement. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”