Never Before Seen Photos from Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s Wedding: See Dress No. 2!

Katherine Schwarzenegger said yes to two dresses for her whimsical wedding to Chris Pratt, and designer Giorgio Armani is opening up on why he feels “proud to have played a role” in their special day.

“Katherine and Chris are truly the ultimate beautiful bride and handsome groom,” Mr. Armani said in a statement.

“I am proud to have played a role in this couple’s wedding,” he added. “For them and for the bridal party, I designed elegant and sophisticated outfits that would highlight their radiant personalities.”

For the intimate ceremony, held at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California on Saturday, Schwarzenegger, 29, wore a stunning custom Armani Privé white crinoline lace bustier column gown that featured a full skirt that extended into a lace train.

She paired the dress with a custom-created lace embroidered veil, paired with a tulle veil, which was worn by her mother Maria Shriver on her wedding day.

Schwarzenegger completed her look with her grandmother’s earrings and Armani Privé white satin heels. She wore her brunette tresses in a loose-wave, half-up-half-down style.

For the reception, Schwarzenegger slipped into a custom Armani Privé ivory silk satin gown with draped sleeves. The dainty dress featured a plunging back.

“I am so grateful to Mr. Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris the perfect suit,” Schwarzenegger said.

Pratt, 39, wore a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure midnight blue two-button suit with a matching vest.

Pratt’s son Jack, with ex Anna Faris, wore an Armani Junior midnight suit to match his dad.

“I am grateful to Mr. Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear, and for me, the perfect suit. We feel nothing but blessed,” Pratt said.

Schwarzenegger’s sister Christina — the maid of honor — wore a custom Armani Privé empire dress with a draped skirt. Schwarzenegger’s six bridesmaids donned custom Giorgio Armani tea-rose silk chiffon dresses.

Pratt’s nine groomsmen also wore Giorgio Armani classic midnight blue suits.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement,” a source told PEOPLE about Schwarzenegger and Pratt on their big day. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”

The source added, “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Other guests in attendance included Pratt’s close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

On Sunday, just hours after the couple got married in an intimate California ceremony, both Pratt and Schwarzenegger shared a romantic photo of themselves walking hand-in-hand and smiling at one another.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” the newlyweds wrote on Instagram. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” Pratt added.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating.

It marks her first marriage and his second. The actor was previously married to Faris, 42, for nine years. They split in 2017.

In April, the pair celebrated their wedding at an intimate bridal shower.

“Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family,” a source told PEOPLE about the party held at her mother’s home.

Before the wedding, a source told PEOPLE that the couple were on the same page about keeping their nuptials small.

“Chris and Katherine’s wedding will be a very intimate affair with just their closest loved ones,” the source said. “They don’t want it to be a circus. The focus will be their commitment to each other, and God will play a very large role on their big day. It’s been such a special time not just for them, but also for their families. Everyone is so excited.”

From the start, faith has played a large part in their relationship.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt was initially attracted to Schwarzenegger’s strong spirituality.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” said the source. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”