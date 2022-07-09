Katherine Heigl Shows Inside Her Huge and 'Beautiful' Newly-Organized Closet
Even the stars need a little organizational help in their glamorous closets.
Actress Katherine Heigl took the challenge and leapt into the daunting task of purging and reorganizing several spaces in her home, with the help of celebrity organization specialists at Home + Sort.
The Firefly Lane star, 43, wrote in her Instagram caption that her closet had become an anchor that brought "such a sense of overwhelming despair" every time she stepped foot into the closet.
"All I could see was an insurmountable mountain in front of me as I stood among the chaos," she continued.
Heigl credits Home + Sort and their collaboration with mDesign with the turnaround in not only her closet, but her fridge and apothecary drawer in her kitchen.
"The results are beyond my wildest imaginations and I am deeply, deeply grateful for their help, their expertise and their vision," Heigl said.
"They saw a potential I never could and created a space that's not only functional but beautiful as well."
Heigl said she believes an organized space can affect your day, your productivity and your state of mind.
"I now walk into my closet, or open my fridge or reach for my herbs and feel a kind of peace and clarity and calm," her caption said.
Heigl's Instagram stories also featured some "after" videos of racks of color-coordinated clothes, as well as shelves and bins full of accessories.
The built-in drawers in the closet were a special source of delight for Heigl's husband, Josh Kelley. The singer, 42, jokes in the video on Heigl's Instagram story that he will separate his shirts for days he feels more fit, and otherwise.
Home Sort is a California-based sister-run company. Brandie Larsen and Ryan Eisland are professional organizers whose show Sort It Out on The Design Network walks viewers through the steps it takes to take back control of the messy parts of your home.
Their own post on Instagram referred to Heigl as their "new bestie." Thanks to their collaboration with mDesign and their own expertise, their new bestie will be enjoying her closet much more.