Katherine Heigl Shows Inside Her Huge and 'Beautiful' Newly-Organized Closet

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfwUcQrMTxw/?hl=en katherineheigl Verified I had the great privilege of teaming up with the exceptionally talented gals from @homesort and the genius container creators of @mdesign to tackle my dumpster fire of a closet and my apothecary drawers in my kitchen…oh and they took on my fridge too! The results are beyond my wildest imaginations and I am deeply, deeply grateful for their help, their expertise and their vision. My closet had become the sort of anchor around my ankle that brought me such a sense of overwhelming despair every time I walked into it. All I could see was an insurmountable mountain in front of me as I stood among the chaos. Then came Home + Sort and mDesign Home Organization Solutions to the rescue. They saw a potential I never could and created a space that’s not only functional but beautiful as well. I now walk into my closet, or open my fridge or reach for my herbs and feel a kind of peace and clarity and calm. I’ve always been a big believer of well organized spaces and their ability to directly affect the quality of your day, your mind, your productivity but having true experts come in and take charge has been an complete game changer for me. I really can not sing their praises enough! They saved me from another year or ten of desperately and ineffectually trying to tame these spaces. Thank you thank you thank you!!!! More in my stories! #professionalorganizer #organizedhome #homeorganizer #closetorganization #pantryorganization 6h

Katherine Heigl Shows Inside Her Huge, 'Beautiful' Newly-Organized Closet | Credit: katherineheigl/Instagram