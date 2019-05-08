Katherine Heigl Is Selling Her Beloved Valentino Shoes (and Much More!) for a Good Cause

Image zoom

Katherine Heigl is going to celebrate Mother’s Day in style – and she wants you to do the same!

The actress and her mom Nancy, with whom she is famously close, have collaborated with social shopping platform Poshmark to host a Posh Closet for Charity, listing 85 items from both of their closets to benefit the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which supports animal advocacy and helps provide medical care and placement assistants for shelter animals.

Among the listings? Shoes in a size 9 from brands including Valentino and Jimmy Choo; a Cushnie et Ochs shirt (below, top left) worn by the actress on a promotional tour for her film Jackie & Ryan; and clothes from Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren and St. John.

Though both women are passionate about supporting the JDHF, named for Katherine’s late brother, the actress said she’s a dedicated closet-purger even without a good cause. “I’m incredibly ruthless when it comes to cleaning out,” she tells PEOPLE. “If I haven’t worn something for a long time or have never worn it at all, it goes. Of course, now that I’m seeing it all beautifully photographed and up for sale on Poshmark, I’m second guessing my decisions!”

The hardest for her to let go? The three pairs of Valentino “Rockstud” flats, which she can’t wear after welcoming son Joshua. “I was forced to let go of all my beloved Valentino flats because my feet grew half a size after pregnancy, but I used to wear them all the time!” she says. “They were my go-to shoe for every look and outfit and it still breaks my heart to let them go!”

Image zoom

Buy It! Katherine and Nancy Heigl’s Posh Closet for Charity, prices vary; poshmark.com

Nancy adds that she had an attachment to some of the pieces because of the special time she spent with her daughter acquiring them: “A lot of these clothes and shoes are from our special mother-daughter shopping days. When we were having a great year and wanted to splurge, we would plan a day at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City and would start out at the top floor, have lunch, and then slowly head down.”

RELATED PHOTOS: See Inside These Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Closets!

Image zoom

Buy It! Katherine Heigl’s snakeskin Jimmy Choo flats, $173; poshmark.com

With Mother’s Day coming up, the Heigls say that instilling the values of charity and giving back are key to their family life. “For generations, our family has always believed in supporting causes we are passionate about, have always been huge animal lovers, and believe we all need to do whatever we can to improve the world we live in,” Nancy says.

Adds Katherine, “I simply lead by example. I include them on days my mother and I are welcoming a new batch of high-risk dogs to our ranch in Utah. We transport the dogs in and are able to shelter and care for them until we find them forever homes. The girls get to meet the dogs and see the work my mother and I are doing. Soon they’ll be old enough to volunteer their time to help care for the dogs we’ve rescued which will not only encourage and support their inherent compassion, but will also be a big help to Nancy and me!”

And there are a few things they’re hanging onto for their children, for sentimental purposes; Nancy mentions her own wedding dress, while Katherine says, “I’m keeping my prom dress which I still adore and think is timeless enough one of the girls could wear it to something, though they’ll probably disagree! I’m keeping my wedding dress, of course, whether they will want to wear it or not. I’m also keeping a gorgeous custom made gown I wore to present at the Emmys one year — it was made especially for me and I can’t bear to part with it.”