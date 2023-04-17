Katherine Heigl Says She 'Needed to Be Brave' When Launching Her Shopify Store Dedicated to Animal Welfare

"It's been really fun," says the actress, mom and activist as she opens up to PEOPLE about her new self-designed clothing and accessories line, inspired by her long-standing philanthropy in animal advocacy

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 04:37 PM
Katherine Heigl’s ArtWare
Photo: ArtWare

Katherine Heigl grew up with a love for animals and always had dogs and cats around. In fact, the adoration for pets runs in her family.

"Somebody asked me recently, 'Were you the kid that always came home with the stray animal?' I said, 'No, my mom was,'" the Emmy-nominated actress and activist, 44, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "She instilled that in us, this compassion and love for these creatures."

Harboring a close relationship with her own furry friends later turned into what is now Heigel's full-fledged dedication to ending animal cruelty and advocating for animal wellness.

"We just didn't know what was going on. We were pet lovers, always had dogs and cats, but didn't know that so many of their kind were suffering," she admits. "That's when this real kind of push to make a difference began."

The Firefly Lane actress' latest initiative is her just-launched Artware Shopify store, which holds a variety of self-designed pet-themed hoodies, T-shirts, tote bags and mugs inspired by the cause close to her heart.

"I thought, 'You know what? If there's something I can do to incentivize people to financially participate, then I'm going to do that," says Heigl.

Katherine Heigl’s ArtWare
ArtWare

It's actually been a double-sided passion project for the star, who decided to finally showcase her self-made art through the merchandise available on her online store.

At first, Heigl never made much of her artwork she'd accumulated over the last six years due to "basic old insecurity." But, she says, "I decided I needed to be brave, put it out there and see if it could help us make a difference."

Heigl's shop includes four colorful collections inspired by cats and dogs. There's the Pit line, as well as the Namaste Cat and Dog ranges. Also housed within the shop is the Ben Davis capsule, which features a pup graphic conceptualized in Heigl's early foray into graphic design and inspired by her "first real pet" that had been with her from when she was born up until she was 16.

L: Caption . PHOTO: ArtWare
R: Caption . PHOTO: ArtWare

The drawings first came about when Heigl began using Procreate, an app made for graphic design. She notes that it's been a "fun outlet for creativity," and that inventing these playful illustrations has been a "more freeing" approach to art.

Exercising that muscle wasn't the only thing Heigl had to learn while on her new entrepreneurial journey, though. "I actually saw a TikTok video on how to open a Shopify store," she candidly says.

The behind-the-scenes work was mostly headed by the 27 Dresses alum (I was like, 'I can do this myself,'" she recalls thinking). And now that she's dipped her toe into the business world, the possibilities seem endless.

"I hope to expand it out towards more home goods — I'll have more designs coming out soon," she says, adding that she wants to involve her other hobbies and interests into the project, "but that's the 10-year goal."

In celebration of the store's opening, Heigl is donating 100% of its first-year proceeds to the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, the animal advocacy non-profit organization she created alongside her mom, Nancy, in 2008, in honor of their late brother and son, respectively.

"She's a real inspiration to me in terms of heart, soul, purpose and what's important in life," the Grey's Anatomy grad tells PEOPLE on working with her mom, whom she calls a "warrior."

"I really credit her with all of this. It was really her that was the inspiration and the impetus," she gushes, adding that her mother "will not quit and let anything deter her" even when things get tough.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Heigl (who also launched premium dog food brand Badlands Ranch in 2022 as a way to introduce simplified and holistic options to the market) has dedicated over a decade of her life to animal welfare, she's learned new ways to be proactive.

Within the last few years, she's made a "real, major effort" to research and incorporate cruelty-free, non-animal tested products at home. She's also adamant about not wearing real fur.

Even on set, when she's in hair and makeup, she's asked her crew to be mindful of using such products and even encourages conversations around the topic.

The feedback? "There's either one or two reactions: One, the hair and makeup team is aware and have made that commitment in their own lives. Or [they say] 'Oh, that's so interesting. I hadn't thought of it and I'd love to see what products you like that are cruelty-free so that I can become more aware,'" explains Heigl.

She continues: "People are very receptive and open. It's not that they don't care, it's just that they don't know."

Katherine Heigl’s ArtWare
ArtWare

Heigl has a full house. She lives with her husband Josh Kelley, eight dogs, three cats and her three children — Nancy Leigh "Naleigh" Mi-Eun, 13, Adelaide Marie Hope, 11, and Joshua Bishop Jr., 6, all of whom she shares with her singer beau.

On how her kids handle their pet companions, Heigl jokes, "I think my children are really overwhelmed. I think the kids are feeling very much [like] they live in a zoo at the moment."

Though, she's encouraging her youngins to get involved in the animals' lives, even though it's a "work in progress."

"I think children are sort of innately born compassionate, it just needs to be encouraged," she notes.

The actress has no future plans to take in any additional animals (a tentative decision), yet she hopes others can see the positive in taking in animals in need. "I would love people who just have a heart for that or have a heart for pets who can't necessarily adopt one, but could foster."

Related Articles
drew barrymore tidy cats
Drew Barrymore 'Never Gets Bored' Caring for Her 7 Pets: 'I Love Seeing Animals' [Exclusive]
Drew Barrymore House Alarm Malfunction
WATCH: Drew Barrymore's Home Security Alarm Goes Off While She's in the Bath: 'Absolute Stress and Duress'
Lisa Rinna Beauty
Lisa Rinna's Beauty Brand Launches New Plumping Oils to Help You Get 'a Taste' of Her Lip Look (Exclusive)
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl Admits She 'Didn't Know How to Raise' Kids in L.A., Shares Why Family Moved to Utah
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
miranda lambert
Miranda Lambert Is 'Beyond Grateful' for the Chance to Help Rescue Animals with New Relief Fund
Katherine Heigl Dog Food Brand
Katherine Heigl Launches a Dog Food Line: 'As Much Healthy Healing Nutrition as Possible'
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Actors Katherine Heigl (L) and Josh Duhamel attend the "Life As We Know It" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on September 30, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
Josh Duhamel Defends Katherine Heigl Against Her 'Bad Rap': 'She's Awesome'
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl Told Husband She Wanted to Adopt After 6 Months of Dating: He Was 'Down with That!'
Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field at the half during a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Is Raising Awareness for Pets Who 'Deserve a Second Chance'
Dog and Cat best Friends
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl Is Teaching Her Daughters Not to Worry About People-Pleasing: 'It's Not Your Job'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfwUcQrMTxw/?hl=en katherineheigl Verified I had the great privilege of teaming up with the exceptionally talented gals from @homesort and the genius container creators of @mdesign to tackle my dumpster fire of a closet and my apothecary drawers in my kitchen…oh and they took on my fridge too! The results are beyond my wildest imaginations and I am deeply, deeply grateful for their help, their expertise and their vision. My closet had become the sort of anchor around my ankle that brought me such a sense of overwhelming despair every time I walked into it. All I could see was an insurmountable mountain in front of me as I stood among the chaos. Then came Home + Sort and mDesign Home Organization Solutions to the rescue. They saw a potential I never could and created a space that’s not only functional but beautiful as well. I now walk into my closet, or open my fridge or reach for my herbs and feel a kind of peace and clarity and calm. I’ve always been a big believer of well organized spaces and their ability to directly affect the quality of your day, your mind, your productivity but having true experts come in and take charge has been an complete game changer for me. I really can not sing their praises enough! They saved me from another year or ten of desperately and ineffectually trying to tame these spaces. Thank you thank you thank you!!!! More in my stories! #professionalorganizer #organizedhome #homeorganizer #closetorganization #pantryorganization 6h
Katherine Heigl Shows Inside Her Huge and 'Beautiful' Newly Organized Closet
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Feels 'Fantastic' at 50: 'I'm the Sexiest I've Ever Been'
Paula Abdul Smash + Tess collection
Paula Abdul Launches Empowering 15-Piece Athleisure Collection with Smash + Tess: 'A Labor of Love'
Pit Bull Rescued and Learning Play Therapy
'Excitable' Pit Bull Puts Energy into Therapy Dog Training After Rescue Saves Him from Kill List