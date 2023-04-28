Katherine Heigl Reveals the 'Firefly Lane' Costumes She Kept After Filming: 'Very Chic' (Exclusive)

Ahead of the series finale of the feel-good Netflix series, the actress gave PEOPLE the inside scoop on her character Tully Hart's wardrobe

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on April 28, 2023 03:20 PM
Published on April 28, 2023 03:20 PM
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Katherine Heigl's personal closet is now filled with Firefly Lane memories.

The actress, 44, who plays Tully Hart in the Netflix series based on the book of the same name, reminisced over the show's blast-from-the-past wardrobe, which held many memorable looks for the star.

"Oh my God, there were so many. I really enjoyed this season," she tells PEOPLE of the collection of onscreen outfits she calls her favorites.

The costumes were a result of Heigl navigating what her character's style would realistically look like in the 1970s through the 2000s, the time periods in which the show is set.

"I don't know if you've checked out 2000s fashion — it's not my favorite. Those super low-waisted jeans and belly-baring tops and the sequins and rhinestones, I was like, 'You know what? She's in her 40s at this point. She's not going to be wearing stuff like that,'" says Heigl.

Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 216 of Firefly Lane.
Diyah Pera/Netflix

She compared Tully to Annette Bening, noting that real-life women like her "were not wearing" those sort of pieces in the pre-aughts.

"We had to really work to find and figure out what is that fashion for Tully in the early 2000s. The '90s was so fun for me because I started Pinterest-ing (as everybody does when they try to look for inspiration) what was runway fashion [at the time]. Tully at that point is successful, she's wealthy, she's in her 30s, she's working in New York, what would she be wearing?"

Catwalk icons Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford were sources of her inspirations.

"Our costume designer [Allisa Swanson] built costumes based on photos of these women and so some of those outfits, they're so chic. I was like, 'I want these when it's over. I would wear these.' "

Heigl's wish came true. When asked if she took any Firefly Lane clothing home, she tells PEOPLE, "Oh, totally. I was like, 'Listen, you made them for me.' "

The keepsakes: "Beautiful high-waisted, but cinched-in pants. Then one with a kimono blouse with these high-waisted slacks, a great belt and earrings. It's just very chic. I was like, 'I would wear this today,'" shares the Emmy winner.

Firefly Lane. (L to R) Katherine Heigl as Tully, Ignacio Serricchio as Danny in episode 212 of Firefly Lane.
Courtesy Of Netflix

Her on-set wardrobe isn't the only part of the show she will look back on with appreciation.

Heigl also recalls her bond with the "incredible" cast, which includes Sarah Chalke, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio.

"Every one of the people, every actor, every crew member, it was an incredibly good, decent, fun and talented group. And it made the day so much easier, so much more joyful," she shares.

