Katharine McPhee Shows Off a Whimsical 360 View of Her Custom Zac Posen Wedding Ball Gown

Katharine McPhee is still on cloud nine!

Almost a week after tying the knot with David Foster in a romantic London celebration, the singer gave fans a closer look at her big day — and her big dress! — in several posts on Instagram.

On Thursday, McPhee, 35, showed off a 360 view of her gorgeous custom-made ball gown by beloved American fashion designer and close friend, Zac Posen.

For McPhee’s big day, Posen designed an ivory dress with layers of tulle that wrapped together in front for a plunging, strapless sweetheart neckline. The singer also topped off the look with a matching veil.

In the whimsical video, the American Idol alum happily spins around in her elegant dress and veil — a huge smile on her face — and dances for the camera, as “Higher Love” performed by Whitney Houston plays in the background.

“HIGHER LOVE 💞 @davidfoster” McPhee captioned the blissful clip.

Clearly still on a high from her special day, the star also shared several photos from the wedding to her Instagram Stories and accompanied each with love-themed songs.

One photo featured McPhee and Foster, 69, standing at the altar together during their ceremony, looking into each other’s eyes and laughing. In the background of the candid shot, Lady Gaga‘s “Is That Alright?” played with the lyrics displaying below.

She then shared an elegant shot of herself staring out the window and one of the newlyweds together during their dinner ceremony — in which McPhee changed from her ball gown into a white, off-the-shoulder dress, also designed by Posen.

Like the previous snaps, McPhee had Taylor Swift‘s “Call It What You Want” and Betty Who‘s “Marry Me” playing to each photo.

Perhaps the most notable of all, though, was the shot of McPhee’s bridal gown.

Letting fans in on a little secret, the singer revealed that she had the musical staves from “The Colour of My Love” by Céline Dion, which was written by Foster, stitched on the back of her dress.

“FUN FACT: One of David’s songs was notated on the back of my dress. It was the song he wrote for Celine and René [Angélil] for their wedding day. It was a relationship that David always admired and was there from the beginning,” she wrote under the close-up shot of her displaying the dress.

Image zoom Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee/Instagram

McPhee and Foster shared the first official shots from their wedding day to Instagram on Wednesday.

Among the series of photos was an intimate image featuring McPhee and Foster sitting closely together on a couch, with the record producer’s face leaning in towards his new wife. The photo appears to be taken shortly after saying “I Do.”

Another shot captured the newlyweds as they happily made their way down a staircase towards their party guests for the celebratory dinner.

The other two snaps showed off McPhee’s beautiful ball gown and veil, as she posed inside the London church and in the backseat of a car. “The most perfect day with the most perfect husband. 💕” the singer captioned the series of photos.

Foster also shared footage from his wedding day on his Instagram Stories but narrowed it down to just one photo that featured him with his new wife posing together inside the church.

“A magical day 6.28.19,” the music producer wrote above the sweet shot.

A number of other photos, which were obtained by Vogue, show the couple arriving at their reception together, enjoying their time with close friends and family, cutting their wedding cake, and laughing in an adorably-candid shot.

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee David Foster/Instagram

In addition to their wedding, the pair have also let fans in on parts of their honeymoon, documenting their romantic getaway to Italy on their respective Instagrams.

One of those happy moments was shared by Foster, who fittingly captioning the picture, “🎼 ITTTTAAAALLLLYYYY!!”

He wore a purple button-down shirt, blue striped swim shorts, flip flops and dark shades, while McPhee rocked a black floral Zimmerman dress, red sandals, and a pair of sunglasses of her own.

McPhee also shared the video and photos of her trip to her Instagram Story. “I love Italy,” the Smash alum labeled one video of the locales picture-perfect scenic coastal views, writing on another, “So beautiful.”

She later shared a snap of the newlyweds kissing while enjoying a meal at Ristorante Lo Scoglio.

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee/Instagram

McPhee and Foster wed at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests, including designer Posen, as well as close family and friends.

In a sweet show of support, all of Foster’s kids were on hand for their father’s special day, including eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

This is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson, and the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas.