Katharine McPhee Is a Vision in a Custom Zac Posen Wedding Dress: See the First Photo of Her Gown!

And the bride wore … Zac Posen!

Katharine McPhee turned to the beloved American fashion designer — and her close friend -— to create the special dress she wore to wed David Foster in London on Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

The actress, 35, shared a snap to her Instagram Story of herself in a car with her mom Patricia, revealing the first look at the elegant ballgown. McPhee opted for an ivory dress with layers of tulle that wrap together in front for a plunging, strapless sweetheart neckline. She topped off her look with a matching veil.

McPhee’s hunt for the perfect dress began in January, when she shared a photo of her wedding dress shopping with her stylist and soon-to-be step-daughter, Jordan Foster, the youngest of Foster’s five children.

“Wedding dress fittings today with @jordiefos! It was such a happy day. (It’s not the dress, but just wanted to share),” she captioned the pic.



On Thursday, Posen gave a clue that he would be designing the dress, as he shared a snap of himself with McPhee and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager.

“Fun times in London,” he captioned the photo, also tagging McPhee’s fiancé Foster, 69. Posen also included the bride emoji.

McPhee has been a red carpet regular in Zac Posen designs. Last month, the singer wore a pink floral embroidered gown by the designer to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in New York City. The Waitress star performed at the event while Foster accompanied her on piano.

Foster proposed to McPhee last July while the couple was on vacation in Italy.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars. Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me,” McPhee joked on social media at the time.

As for her ring, Foster proposed with a mega-carat emerald-cut sparkler, surrounded by a halo of diamonds set on a split-shank diamond wedding band.

Both the bauble and the engagement ring hold an extra importance for the star, as it was the last special news she shared with her dad before he died last year.

“My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation,” McPhee recalled, alongside a photo that showed off the diamond sparkler.

Continuing, the American Idol alum added, “And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that ‘death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.’ So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love.”

Last September, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship, explaining that despite their 34-year age difference (which has fueled a number of lighthearted jokes between McPhee and his daughters Sara, 38, and Erin, 36), they have a lot in common.

“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” McPhee told PEOPLE. The pair first met in 2006 when Foster mentored her and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.

“She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” said Foster, who went on to produce McPhee’s first single. “But the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”

This marks the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently wed to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas.