Katharine McPhee Tries on Wedding Dresses with Help from Future Stepdaughter: 'Such a Happy Day'

Katharine McPhee is a beautiful bride-to-be!

McPhee, 34, is getting ready to marry her fiancé, musician David Foster — but first, she has to choose the perfect dress.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, McPhee shared a photo of herself trying on wedding dresses. The actress and singer posed in a long veil and a floor-length backless dress that she revealed will not be her final pick.

“Wedding dress fittings today with @jordiefos! It was such a happy day. (It’s not the dress, but just wanted to share) ❤️,” McPhee captioned the photo. Jordan Foster is the stylist daughter of McPhee’s fiancé.

McPhee and Foster, 69, got engaged in July. After dodging relationship rumors for months, they confirmed that Foster had proposed with a sparkling emerald-cut diamond ring while they vacationed in Anacapri, Italy. The pair has not yet revealed their wedding date.

The couple has been friends for years — first meeting on the set of American Idol when McPhee was a contestant in 2006.

“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” McPhee told PEOPLE in September 2018.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

“He has things to learn from me and I have a lot of things to learn from him,” McPhee added to PEPOLE, “so I think we have a nice yin and yang.”

This will be the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas, and the fifth for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.