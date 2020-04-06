Katharine McPhee 'Resurrects' Her Sexy 2006 American Idol Dress on 'Day 26 of Quarantine'

Katharine McPhee just took a trip down memory lane.

On Monday, the singer, 36, slipped on the same yellow halter neck dress she wore during her performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” on season five of American Idol while hunkering down at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — and it still fits like a glove 14 years later.

“It’s day 26 of quarantine and we’re breaking out dresses from 14 years ago. Might have to resurrect this moment, on a red carpet, once we are out of this,” McPhee, 36, wrote on Instagram alongside the photos.

The star’s fans and followers remembered the sexy dress from her time on the Fox singing competition in 2006 (she came in runner-up) which features a plunging neckline, buttons down the middle and a slit up the side.

“BODY!!!!!!!!!” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented.

“Um! I’m jealous that you can still fit a dress from 14 years ago! Holy heck!” one fan wrote. While another said, “This is iconic.”

The yellow dress made a lasting impression but, at the time, it was the judge’s harsh critiques that made headlines — Randy Jackson called the song “too big” for McPhee; Paula Abdul said there were “pitch problems” during the number and Simon Cowell accused the up-and-coming singer of trying to compare herself to Houston.

Still, many of the Waitress star’s fans remember the moment differently and defended her performance on Instagram.

“You had some MOVES on that dress! And then came the INFAMOUS shade from the judges.. totally uncalled for!” one person commented. A second said, “The judges were so unfair to you after that performance! It was amazing.”

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On Sunday, McPhee (who tied the knot with musician David Foster, 70, last year) gave fans more American Idol nostalgia by posting a parody audition video as part of she and her husband’s live concert series during the ongoing pandemic.

“Dim the lights, here we go! Kat & Dave Show: American Idol Night. @americanidol 🎤 Tomorrow at 5:30pm PST/ 8:30pm ET on insta live. Wear your best Juicy sweatsuit, bring out your hot pink Motorola razr and AIM all your friends! See ya then,” she captioned the post.

