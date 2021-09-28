"It's comfortable, it's beautiful, and it's designed for women who are D+ and above without compromising the way it looks," McPhee tells PEOPLE of her partnership with the intimates company

Katharine McPhee Teams with Bra Brand MINDD on New Collection: It's 'Unlike Anything Out There'

Does the perfect bra exist? If it does, Katharine McPhee might have found it.

McPhee, 37, is partnering with MINDD, an intimates company which caters to the D+ bra size woman, and is releasing her first ever capsule collection titled Katharine McPhee Foster X MINDD in October. McPhee tells PEOPLE that what she loves most about the product is its comfortability and style wrapped in one.

"It's comfortable, it's beautiful, and it's designed for women who are D+ and above without compromising the way it looks, without compromising beauty and comfort," McPhee says.

When McPhee first received a package of MINDD products, she immediately wanted to collaborate with the brand.

"I think [it was during] the last three months of my pregnancy. It was sent to me, and it came in this really awesome packaging," she shares. "Everything just looked recyclable, looked environmentally conscious, and the bra itself is beautiful. I put it on and I absolutely loved it."

Katharine McPhee x MINDD Katharine McPhee | Credit: MINDD Bra / Riker Brothers

The limited edition capsule collection will consist of bras, underwear and bodysuits offered in three different colors — each hand-selected by McPhee.

McPhee also made a point to say the bras are "unlike anything out there," and she's blown way by its ability to adjust to her every-changing body.

"Over my adult years, my body has fluctuated so many times, whether it be time of the month or whether it be my size in jeans," McPhee says. "And, as a woman, I think all women can relate to this, your breasts change. And this is long-winded, but it's a bra that you literally never have to change."

McPhee welcomed her 7-month-old son Rennie earlier this year, with husband David Foster — and during her pregnancy, she says, she found nursing bras to be "frightening."

"They were so hideous looking, I can't even tell you. They were scary, giant bras. You know like those bras you see on the floor? The boob is just so big on the floor. And you're just like, what woman wears the boob size that big? It's scary," McPhee explains.

However, thanks to MINDD, she was able to find a bra that served as a nursing bra, yet still looked and felt like a regular bra.

"Like when you get pregnant, you're excited to actually buy a nursing bra. Cause you're like, 'Oh, it's all the things you get to buy and experience.' And then when this bra was introduced to me, [it] felt like it had nothing to do with nursing or pregnancy," McPhee says, adding that it made her feel comfortable in her new mom skin.

Katharine McPhee x MINDD Katharine McPhee | Credit: MINDD Bra / Riker Brothers

Helena Kaylin, the founder of MINDD, found McPhee to be the perfect person to represent her brand.

"I've always deeply admired Kat's realness, authenticity, and ability to connect with so many women on such a relatable level," Kaylin shard in a press release about the partnership. "She truly embodies the passion and spirit of our brand, and I couldn't imagine a more perfect partner to help tell the MINDD story."