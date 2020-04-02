Katharine McPhee Gives David Foster a Haircut at Home During Their Daily Instagram Live Concert

Image zoom Jemal Countess/WireImage

Katharine McPhee gave David Foster‘s hair a little trim during their daily Instagram Live performance.

Since her husband’s hair seemed to be getting a little too long, McPhee, 36, decided it was time to take Foster’s hair styling into her own hands while they social distance during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. After the couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, finished performing their introductory song, Foster, 70, and McPhee gave fans the details on his ‘do.

“The update is I cut your hair,” the Waitress actress said as she pulled out a pair of scissors and continued trimming the top of Foster’s hair on camera.

Her husband replied, “She did an amazing job — look at this!” McPhee added, “It’s just a minor adjustment.”

Even though his hair change wasn’t too major, Foster still loved his wife’s work. “She did a great, great job,” he said. “My hair was getting so long. I was starting to look like Einstein!”

To put a smile on people’s faces amid the coronavirus crisis, Foster and McPhee have been streaming live nightly concerts on their Instagram Live feeds. “You don’t know who might show up or what songs we’ll be covering 👀 Email us your requests at fostersongrequests@gmail.com and tell us who you wanna see join us!” McPhee said when she announced the concept two weeks ago.

During one of their performances, did a cover of Mariah Carey’s 1993 ballad “Hero” in a tribute to the medical workers risking their lives to save others during the pandemic.

“Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times – even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey,” she captioned the video shared on Twitter, later adding, “We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers – the actual heroes – who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X.”

Carey shared the video on her own Twitter, writing, “Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe!”

Several other stars, including Chris Martin, Keith Urban, Rob Thomas, Pink, Hunter Hayes and more have also shared social media concerts with their fans.

As of Thursday, there are at least 214,461 positive cases of coronavirus in the United States. At least 4,841 people have died from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.