Katharine McPhee Reveals Engagement Ring: 'The Last Thing I Showed My Dad Before He Passed'

Katharine McPhee‘s engagement ring reminds her of more than just her happy future: it makes her think of the last conversation she had with her late father.

“It’s been a hard week,” McPhee, 34, wrote on Saturday in an emotional social media message. “Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support.”

Referencing her recent engagement to David Foster, the Waitress star added that her father “was so happy for me.”

“My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation,” McPhee recalled, alongside a photo that showed off the diamond sparkler.

Continuing, the American Idol alum added: “And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that ‘death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.’ So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love.”

McPhee announced on Monday that her father had passed away the previous morning.

“I can’t believe I’m even writing this,” she wrote on social media alongside a picture of the pair. “But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated. He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to ‘Give em hell kid!’ ”

“He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same,” she continued. “I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts.”

Days before she shared the news of her father’s death, McPhee tweeted that she would miss a weekend of shows in order to fly to Los Angeles for a family emergency. “It breaks my heart to disappoint anyone. Sending all my love,” she wrote.

Hey my Waitress fans… I’m so so sorry to inform you I will be out this weekend from the shows. I’m having to fly back to LA right now for a family emergency. It breaks my heart to disappoint anyone. Sending all my love. ❤️ — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 14, 2018

Weeks before her tragic news, McPhee made a happier announcement to her fans: she got engaged!

The singer confirmed the news herself (via Ariana Grande GIF and text with Just Jared founder Jared Eng) on social media, writing that 68-year-old Foster popped the question during their vacation in Italy, which they heavily documented on Instagram.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars. Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff,” she joked. “He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me.”

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Though they consistently avoided addressing dating rumors, McPhee and Foster were first romantically linked in May 2017 when the two were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. After months of speculation, the pair finally confirmed their relationship when they attended the Met Gala together in May.

This will be the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently wed to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas.