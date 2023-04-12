Move Over, Jean Jacket: Katharine McPhee Is Making a Case for Denim Shirts — Snag the Style Starting at $28

Her Canadian tuxedo is peak spring casual

By
Claire Harmeyer
Published on April 12, 2023 02:35 PM

Katharine McPhee denim shirt tout
Photo: Getty Images

Katharine McPhee is keeping things casual.

The singer, 38, grabbed lunch with husband David Foster in Los Angeles last week, and her outfit was the stuff of denim dreams. McPhee stepped out in light-wash straight-legged jeans and a matching denim shirt layered over a taupe top. She accessorized with a gold chain link necklace, a blue crossbody bag, black sunglasses, and white sneakers.

katharine foster
BACKGRID

If denim-on-denim — aka a "Canadian tuxedo" — makes you think of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, we get it. But, when styled right, the combo is actually fitting for much more than just an early 2000s awards show red carpet. McPhee's lunch look proved the outfit's versatility, and regardless of whether you wear a denim shirt with matching bottoms, the timeless piece is a must in your spring wardrobe.

McPhee's denim shirt looked lightweight and comfy, and the dark wash chest pockets added a unique flare. Denim shirts are easy to throw over tank tops, T-shirts, and dresses during chilly spring days, but they'll keep you cooler than a heavy jean jacket. Shop eight denim shirts inspired by Katharine McPhee below.

Denim Shirts

Madewell does denim right, whether it's in the form of jeans, shorts, skirts, or shirts. This denim button-down shirt is no exception, and right now, it's doubly discounted. One reviewer claims they wear it "with everything [they] own — pants, jeans, or over a maxi dress," and another deemed it "great for layering." This western-influenced option, also from Madewell, features cool seams on the back and this darker wash, oversized version by the brand would pair well with leggings.

Denim Button-Down Collar Oversized Shirt in Cranover Wash
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Denim Button-Down Collar Oversized Shirt in Cranover Wash, $52.49 with code ELEVATE (orig. $88); madewell.com

This chambray shirt has racked up more than 3,500 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who love the length and flattering fit. More than 1,300 customers have given this classic denim shirt, which comes in faded and dark blue washes, a five-star rating, calling it "comfortable" and "well made."

Joe's USA Ladies Long Sleeve Value Denim Shirts in Sizes XS-4XL
Amazon

Buy It! Joe's USA Ladies Long Sleeve Denim Shirt, $34.99; amazon.com

Below, shop more denim shirts you'll wear all season long from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Gap.

Fuinloth Women's Chambray Button Down Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Fuinloth Chambray Button-Down Shirt, $27.99; amazon.com

Vetinee Women's Button Down Denim Shirt Collared Casual Long Sleeve Pocket Tops
Amazon

Buy It! Vetinee Button-Down Denim Shirt, $37.99; amazon.com

ASOS Oversize Denim Snap-Front Shirt
Nordstrom

Buy It! ASOS Design Oversize Denim Snap-Front Shirt, $52; nordstrom.com

100% Organic Cotton Denim 3/4 Sleeve Big Shirt with Washwell
GAP

Buy It! Gap 100% Organic Cotton Denim 3/4 Sleeve Big Shirt with Washwell, $69.95; gap.com

Madewell Western Denim Shirt MADEWELL
Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Western Denim Shirt, $89.50; nordstrom.com

Denim Shirt-Jacket in Taitley Wash
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket in Taitley Wash, $138; madewell.com

