Lifestyle Style Move Over, Jean Jacket: Katharine McPhee Is Making a Case for Denim Shirts — Snag the Style Starting at $28 Her Canadian tuxedo is peak spring casual By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 02:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Katharine McPhee is keeping things casual. The singer, 38, grabbed lunch with husband David Foster in Los Angeles last week, and her outfit was the stuff of denim dreams. McPhee stepped out in light-wash straight-legged jeans and a matching denim shirt layered over a taupe top. She accessorized with a gold chain link necklace, a blue crossbody bag, black sunglasses, and white sneakers. BACKGRID If denim-on-denim — aka a "Canadian tuxedo" — makes you think of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, we get it. But, when styled right, the combo is actually fitting for much more than just an early 2000s awards show red carpet. McPhee's lunch look proved the outfit's versatility, and regardless of whether you wear a denim shirt with matching bottoms, the timeless piece is a must in your spring wardrobe. McPhee's denim shirt looked lightweight and comfy, and the dark wash chest pockets added a unique flare. Denim shirts are easy to throw over tank tops, T-shirts, and dresses during chilly spring days, but they'll keep you cooler than a heavy jean jacket. Shop eight denim shirts inspired by Katharine McPhee below. Denim Shirts Fuinloth Chambray Button-Down Shirt, $27.99; amazon.com Joe's USA Ladies Long Sleeve Denim Shirt, $34.99; amazon.com Vetinee Button-Down Denim Shirt, $37.99; amazon.com Madewell Denim Button-Down Collar Oversized Shirt in Cranover Wash, $52.49 with code ELEVATE (orig. $88); madewell.com ASOS Design Oversize Denim Snap-Front Shirt, $52; nordstrom.com Gap 100% Organic Cotton Denim 3/4 Sleeve Big Shirt with Washwell, $69.95; gap.com Madewell Western Denim Shirt, $89.50; nordstrom.com Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket in Taitley Wash, $138; madewell.com Taylor Swift Grabbed Dinner Near Cornelia Street in a No-Fuss Spring Outfit You Can Recreate for Under $100 Madewell does denim right, whether it's in the form of jeans, shorts, skirts, or shirts. This denim button-down shirt is no exception, and right now, it's doubly discounted. One reviewer claims they wear it "with everything [they] own — pants, jeans, or over a maxi dress," and another deemed it "great for layering." This western-influenced option, also from Madewell, features cool seams on the back and this darker wash, oversized version by the brand would pair well with leggings. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Denim Button-Down Collar Oversized Shirt in Cranover Wash, $52.49 with code ELEVATE (orig. $88); madewell.com This chambray shirt has racked up more than 3,500 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who love the length and flattering fit. More than 1,300 customers have given this classic denim shirt, which comes in faded and dark blue washes, a five-star rating, calling it "comfortable" and "well made." Amazon Buy It! Joe's USA Ladies Long Sleeve Denim Shirt, $34.99; amazon.com Below, shop more denim shirts you'll wear all season long from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Gap. Amazon Buy It! Fuinloth Chambray Button-Down Shirt, $27.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vetinee Button-Down Denim Shirt, $37.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! ASOS Design Oversize Denim Snap-Front Shirt, $52; nordstrom.com GAP Buy It! Gap 100% Organic Cotton Denim 3/4 Sleeve Big Shirt with Washwell, $69.95; gap.com Nordstrom Buy It! Madewell Western Denim Shirt, $89.50; nordstrom.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket in Taitley Wash, $138; madewell.com