Inside Katharine McPhee and David Foster's 'Perfect Day' — See Their Gorgeous Wedding Album!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are giving fans an inside look from their “perfect” wedding day!

On Wednesday, the American Idol alum, who tied the knot with Foster on June 28 in London, posted a series of snaps on Instagram from her big day last week.

Among the series of photos was an intimate image featuring McPhee, 35, and Foster, 69, sitting closely together on a couch, with the record producer’s face leaning in towards his new wife. The photo appears to be taken shortly after saying “I Do.”

Another shot captured the newlyweds as they happily made their way down a staircase towards their party guests for the celebratory dinner.

In the photo, McPhee changed from her custom Zac Posen wedding gown into an elegant, white, off-the-shoulder dress, also designed by Posen.

The other two snaps showed off McPhee’s stunning ball gown and veil, as she posed inside the London church and in the backseat of a car.

“The most perfect day with the most perfect husband. 💕” the singer captioned the series of photos.

Foster also shared footage from his wedding day on his Instagram Stories but narrowed it down to just one photo that featured him with his new wife posing together inside the church.

“A magical day 6.28.19,” the music producer wrote above the sweet shot.

A number of other photos, which were obtained by Vogue, show the couple arriving at their reception together, enjoying their time with close friends and family, cutting their wedding cake, and laughing in an adorably-candid shot.

Image zoom David Foster's Instagram Stories David Foster/Instagram

The wedding photos are the first official shots that the couple has shared since tying the knot last Friday.

Both had given fans a sneak peek of their wedding, including McPhee’s gorgeous white dress in a handful of behind-the-scenes photos posted to social media.

On Saturday, Foster shared a pic that appeared to be taken after the couple said “I do.” In the shot, McPhee could be seen riding in a car while wearing her custom wedding gown and gazing lovingly at her new husband.

“🎼I’m in the best seat ever!” Foster captioned the snapshot.

Giving the candid photo her seal of approval, McPhee commented on the image with a red heart emoji, writing, “1st like.”

Hours earlier, McPhee posted another photo of herself riding in a car, although this time the bride was accompanied by her mother. The selfie showed off the elegant ivory gown which she paired with a matching veil.

The newlyweds were later photographed holding hands while heading into their wedding reception.

This time, McPhee wore her third look of the night — a blue strapless gown, which she accessorized with a pair of strappy metallic heels and a small purse. Foster looked very dapper himself, opting for a black suit with a matching bow tie.

Image zoom Katharine McPhee and her mom Katherine Mcphee/Instagram

Image zoom Katharine McPhee and David Foster GORC/GC Images

In addition to their wedding celebrations, the pair have also let fans in on parts of their honeymoon — sharing a number of photos from their trip to Italy on Instagram.

One of those happy moments was shared by Foster, who fittingly captioning the picture, “🎼 ITTTTAAAALLLLYYYY!!”

He wore a purple button-down shirt, blue striped swim shorts, flip flops and dark shades, while McPhee rocked a black floral Zimmerman dress, red sandals, and a pair of sunglasses of her own.

McPhee also shared the video and photos of her trip to her Instagram Story. “I love Italy,” the Smash alum labeled one video of the locales picture-perfect scenic coastal views, writing on another, “So beautiful.”

For one of her videos, she set the mood by adding the song “I Love Italy,” by Italian Café Society.

She later shared a snap of the newlyweds kissing while enjoying a meal at Ristorante Lo Scoglio.

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Image zoom Katharine McPhee and David Foster Katharine McPhee/Instagram

McPhee and Foster wed at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests, including designer Posen, as well as close family and friends.

In a sweet show of support, all of Foster’s kids were on hand for their father’s special day, including eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

This is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson, and the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas.