Katharine McPhee Confirms She Is Dating David Foster as They Step Out Together at the Met Gala

Katharine McPhee enjoyed a night out on the town with David Foster – and finally confirmed they are indeed an item.

The two walked the red carpet together Monday night at the 2018 Met Gala where McPhee, 34, told Entertainment Tonight that she and the 68-year-old musician were having a “fun date night.”

McPhee stunned at the Met Gala in a sheer blue dress by Georges Chakra Couture from their spring/summer 2017 collection.

She completed her look with gold jewelry — including gold bangles — and a cross necklace.

“It’s a lot of work, I’m not gonna lie,” she told the outlet of how her ensemble came together for fashion’s biggest night.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster attended the 2018 Met Gala together in New York City Kevin Mazur/Getty

“I’m just sort of the doll, but the hair and makeup and styling the last hour before you hit a carpet is kind of intense,” she revealed.

The Waitress Broadway star has been seen several times with Foster over the last year.

The two have consistently avoided dating rumors, but have never shied away from public displays of affection and attending high profile events together.

Katharine McPhee at the 2018 Met Gala Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

The musical pair first sparked romance rumors in September 2017, after the latter’s daughter Erin Foster shared a photo of them together in Los Angeles.

While McPhee and Foster have been friends for years — first meeting on the set of American Idol when McPhee was a contestant in 2006 — Erin captioned the photo, “Excited about my new step mom.”

Asked about the relationship rumors, McPhee previously told PEOPLE that she had “zero desire” to address them. “It’s great that they want to do that. I think it’s so amusing that people are amused by my love life,” she added.

“Here’s how I look at it: I’m not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it’s true or false, I don’t, you know, there’s nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want,” she said.