Katharine McPhee Switches to Elegant Blue Dress at Wedding Reception with David Foster

Something blue?

After tying the knot in London on Friday at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, Katharine McPhee and David Foster were seen holding hands at their wedding reception later in the evening.

McPhee, 35, looked elegant in a blue strapless gown, which she accessorized with a pair of strappy metallic heels and a small purse. The American Idol alum also kept her hair pulled back in the same sophisticated style she wore during her wedding ceremony.

Foster, 69, looked very dapper himself, opting for a black suit with a matching bow tie.

Among the assembled guests who attended the Mayfair was included tennis star Roger Federer, who was seen wearing a blue suit.

Although McPhee has yet to post any photos from the ceremony, she has shared a sneak peak at the special dress she wore to tie the knot.

After saying “I do” on Friday, McPhee posted a snap to her Instagram Story of herself riding in the car with her mom while wearing her custom wedding gown by Zac Posen.

The elegant ivory ballgown was complete with layers of tulle that wrap together in front for a plunging, strapless sweetheart neckline. To complete the look, the actress topped the gown off with a matching veil.

Around 150 guests including designer Posen, as well as close family and friends, were in attendance when the pair tied the knot on Friday. All of Foster’s kids were on hand including eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

This is the second marriage for McPhee and fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.

Hours before the wedding, McPhee posted a tribute to her love on Friday with a throwback video of the pair performing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” she wrote. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

Foster proposed to McPhee last July while the couple was on vacation in Italy.