UCLA Viral Gymnastics Star Katelyn Ohashi Shares Her ESPY Awards Photo Diary!

Hair Prep
“So excited for my first ESPYS! Red carpet glam is about to begin with TIGI Master Hair Stylist, Kiki, right here in my hotel room at the J.W. Marriott!”
All About the Accessories
“Some sparkly and fun accessories to choose from, thanks to Hearts on Fire and Tadashi Shoji.”
The Look
“I knew this Alice & Olivia jumper was going to the ESPYS with me the minute I tried it on!”
Glam Time
“Hair done, now it’s time for FENTY Beauty, with makeup artist Nicol Consilio, for a fresh-looking face.”
All Smiles
“Almost ready, just have to get dressed now.”
Red Carpet Glow Up
“But first, lemme take a selfie.”
Final Beauty Look
“Cheese!”
Finishing Touches
“Got my tickets and my bling, almost ready…”
Arriving in Style
“Thanks for following along as I get ready for my first ESPYS! Now it’s time to hit the red carpet with my escort, Rebecca.”
Strike a Pose
“Made it!”
Headstand in Heels
“I hope nobody else has the same pose as me, Hahahahaha!!”
Winner!
“We found out midway through the carpet that I won the award for Best Viral Moment! So exciting!!! Fingers crossed for Best Play…”