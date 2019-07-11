UCLA Viral Gymnastics Star Katelyn Ohashi Shares Her ESPY Awards Photo Diary!

The gymnastics star (and now ESPY winner) brought PEOPLE behind the scenes at the biggest night in sports!
By Mikayla Grossman
July 11, 2019 02:03 PM

1 of 13

Hair Prep

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“So excited for my first ESPYS! Red carpet glam is about to begin with TIGI Master Hair Stylist, Kiki, right here in my hotel room at the J.W. Marriott!”

2 of 13

All About the Accessories

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“Some sparkly and fun accessories to choose from, thanks to Hearts on Fire and Tadashi Shoji.”

3 of 13

The Look

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“I knew this Alice & Olivia jumper was going to the ESPYS with me the minute I tried it on!”

4 of 13

Glam Time

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“Hair done, now it’s time for FENTY Beauty, with makeup artist Nicol Consilio, for a fresh-looking face.”

5 of 13

All Smiles

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“Almost ready, just have to get dressed now.”

6 of 13

Red Carpet Glow Up

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“But first, lemme take a selfie.”

7 of 13

Final Beauty Look

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“Cheese!”

8 of 13

Finishing Touches

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“Got my tickets and my bling, almost ready…”

9 of 13

Arriving in Style

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“Thanks for following along as I get ready for my first ESPYS! Now it’s time to hit the red carpet with my escort, Rebecca.”

10 of 13

Strike a Pose

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“Made it!”

11 of 13

Headstand in Heels

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“I hope nobody else has the same pose as me, Hahahahaha!!”

12 of 13

Winner!

Courtesy Katelyn Ohashi

“We found out midway through the carpet that I won the award for Best Viral Moment! So exciting!!! Fingers crossed for Best Play…”

