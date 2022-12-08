Kate Winslet Wants Women to Feel 'Powerful' in Their 40s: 'We Become More Woman, More Sexy'

"Let's go girls, let's just be in our power. Why not? Life's too flipping short," Kate Winslet said to fellow women in their 40s

Published on December 8, 2022 06:54 PM
Kate Winslet attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Kate Winslet wants women in their 40s to embrace their inner sexy and beauty.

The Oscar-winning actress served as a guest on a recent installment of BBC's Woman's Hour podcast, and opened up about how she's celebrating her beauty at 47 and wants other women to do the same.

"I'm 47, there are bits that don't do what you want them to do anymore," Winslet said. There's something kind of fab about going: 'Oh well, that's just the way it is, isn't it?' "

She continued, "But I think women come into their 40s, certainly mid-40s, thinking: 'Oh well, this is the beginning of the decline and things start to change and fade and slide in directions that I don't want them to go in anymore.' And I've just decided no."

The Titanic star went on to encourage other women to celebrate their 40s as well.

"We become more woman, more powerful, more sexy," she said. "We grow into ourselves more, we have the opportunity to speak and speak our mind and not be afraid of what people think of us, not care what we look like quite so much. I think it's amazing. Let's go girls, let's just be in our power. Why not? Life's too flipping short."

Also during the conversation, Winslet addressed the criticism she received over the appearance of her latest character: Detective Mare Sheehan on HBO's Mare of Easttown.

"You'd never make that much fuss or that much noise about a male actor's appearance, would you now? No, you flipping wouldn't," Winslet quipped. "I absolutely had makeup on and so when I came to do I Am Ruth, which was the next thing I filmed after Mare of Easttown, I thought: 'Well, I've only got one option here and that's to go one step further and really actually not wear any makeup and just scrape my hair back into a crappy old ponytail like I do every day of my life anyway."

Mare of Easttown
Michele K. Short/HBO

Added the actress: "There are a lot of myths, I think, around perfection and actresses looking perfect all the time and, and how real that is or that isn't. And I do care about being real and telling stories that are truthful and come from a place of integrity."

She shared that she's more focused on addressing heavy-hitting issues and simply living her life than having a glamorous appearance.

"That's certainly something that I feel is a shift in this time in my life," she said. "I care passionately about highlighting issues that need to be talked about that perhaps people find hard to talk about. And not shying away from truly looking like a hot mess a lot of the time. I mean, who puts on make-up while they're doing the school run? I don't."

Winslet is no stranger to being an advocate for self-confidence.

Earlier this month, she shared what it was like to be body-shamed as a young, up-and-coming actress.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress shared that she was called "blubber" when she was younger and often told that she should settle for "fat girl" roles. She compared it to the harshness of present-day social media, which can make it difficult for some women to be proud of their bodies.

"It can be extremely negative," Winslet told the outlet. "People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with."

She added that Hollywood, at least, is becoming more inclusive.

"But in the film industry it is really changing," she added. "When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it's heartwarming that this has started to change."

