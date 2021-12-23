"People were asking, 'Did she gain weight? Didn't she look frumpy? Wasn't that brave of her?' ... I suppose because it's not how leading actresses are represented," Winslet says in a new interview

Kate Winslet Says the Discussion Around Her Mare of Easttown Character's Appearance 'Blew' Her Mind

Kate Winslet has powerful words to share about how actresses are often portrayed on screen.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, the 46-year-old actress discussed the strong backlash she received over the appearance of her character in Mare of Easttown.

In the HBO crime drama created by Brad Ingelsby, Winslet plays detective Mare Sheehan. It follows Sheehan as she investigates a teenage mother's murder while also attempting to prevent her own life from crumbling.

Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown Credit: Sarah Shatz/HBO

Winslet told The Guardian that she received comments on her weight while playing the character.

"The discussion about how Mare looked blew my mind," she said.

"People were asking, 'Did she gain weight? Didn't she look frumpy? Wasn't that brave of her?' But why should that be brave? I suppose because it's not how leading actresses are represented. Maybe Mare will be the tipping point, and we're going to stop scrutinizing women on screen quite so much."

In the interview, Winslet also discussed how important it is to make sure actors resemble their characters in every possible way, which is one of the reasons she rarely wore makeup while filming the award-winning miniseries.

"We were always saying on set: 'That's too TV. Keep it real.' I'd constantly be rubbing Marmite into the knees of my jeans, or scuffing up my sneakers with a Brillo pad. You can't just make one thing feel real: it has to be everything," said Winslet.

"She would have been driving her grandson to and from kindergarten, feeding him breakfast on the fly. I know what the floor in the back of my own car looks like – there's crushed cereal, with bowls and spoons clinking around, because we've had breakfast on the school run. You're sitting on crumbs which are so embedded in the seat it would take a f...... blowtorch to get them out!"

Throughout the pandemic the show has seen mass success and reached critical acclaim. There is also speculation that the making of season 2 of Mare of Easttown is being considered.

After taking home an Emmy Award for her role in in September, Winslet teased the possibility of the series returning for a second season.