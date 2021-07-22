The actress, a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, reflects on one of her favorite-ever red carpet moments

Kate Winslet Says 'Amazing' Titanic Oscars Gown Was Her Favorite Ever: 'It Was Like Embroidered Sculpture'

For Kate Winslet, red carpets are still "so nerve-wrecking" even after nearly 30 years in the business. But she says the stress, sweat and heels were all worth it at the 70th annual Academy Awards, thanks to one incredible dress.

At 1998 Oscars, where Winslet was nominated for best actress for her role in Titanic, the star arrived in an emerald green Givenchy gown with gold embroidery and matching bolero, custom-designed by Alexander McQueen.

"It was like embroidered sculpture," she says of the dress, which she wore with a matching bolero. "I have to be honest, the dress was not entirely comfortable to wear. Or sit down in. But it was worth it because he had made it."

Kate Winslet Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

For a huge night like the Oscars, Winslet will make exceptions, but primarily her goal is to find a red carpet look that will just let her relax (and not trigger an epic wardrobe malfunction).

"I always just hope I can keep myself calm and feel comfortable actually and that my feet don't hurt or I'm not on my period," the Mare of Easttown says of her red carpet philosophy in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.

Kate Winslet Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

During the interview, Winslet also opened up about being named a L'Oréal Paris' Global Ambassador and empowering young female filmmakers with the beauty brand's new Lights on Women Award.

"This moment in time feels so unique because this is a new dawn for all women. I think that we are looking out for one another in completely different ways...standing together. For me, that is L'Oréal."

Last month, in a press release announcing her new partnership, Winslet said, "It's taken work to get to a place where I make no apology for who I am, where I accept my flaws. I'm delighted to join the L'Oréal Paris sisterhood to say: It takes courage and strength to believe that you are worth it."

The actress admitted that "sometimes, you may not feel worth it at all." But she's hoping that through her new L'Oréal Paris campaign, dropping later in June, she will remind people "that is what makes us all human."

"We all have moments like that," the Oscar winner said. "But, the more you say these words and believe in everything that you truly are, and however you identify, then with time and belief in yourself, you too will feel worth it."