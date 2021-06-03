Kate Winslet Is Joining L'Oréal Paris' A-List 'Sisterhood' as Its New Global Ambassador

The Academy Award-winning actress wants to use her platform to inspire other women to feel "worth it"

Kate Winslet just landed an exciting new beauty deal.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 45, was named L'Oréal Paris' new Global Ambassador, and intends to use her star power to uplift women.

"It's taken work to get to a place where I make no apology for who I am, where I accept my flaws. I'm delighted to join the L'Oréal Paris sisterhood to say: it takes courage and strength to believe that you are worth it," Winslet said in a press release.

The actress admitted that "sometimes, you may not feel worth it at all." But she's hoping that through her new L'Oréal Paris campaign, dropping later in June, she will remind people "that is what makes us all human."

"We all have moments like that," Winslet said. "But, the more you say these words and believe in everything that you truly are, and however you identify, then with time and belief in yourself, you too will feel worth it."

Kate Winslet Credit: L'Oréal

Winslet's joining a crew of other A-list L'Oréal Paris ambassadors, including Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King and Camila Cabello.

The actress told Allure that while staying at home amid the pandemic she started to notice some signs of aging, but decided to give herself grace and embrace the changes. "I've noticed my face and how it's changing a little bit more in the last year because there's just been more time with yourself to look at those things," Winslet told the outlet.

She continued: "What I've found is that — to my relief — I'm just going easy on myself. I'm at an age now where things are changing all the time."

Winslet took on that same mindset to realistically portray her character in HBO's Mare of Easttown, and even pushed back when she looked too retouched in an early promo posters and cuts of the new limited series.

"Listen, I hope that in playing Mare [Sheehan] as a middle-aged woman — I will be 46 in October — I guess that's why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters," she told the New York Times in an interview published on Monday. "She's a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we're starved of that a bit."