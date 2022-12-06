Kate Winslet Dons Gown She Wore 7 Years Ago on the 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Red Carpet

Kate Winslet is not afraid to wear an outfit twice.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner attended the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London in a charcoal-colored gown by Badgley Mischka that she also wore to the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

The dress perfectly fit Winslet, who dazzled in its silver-beaded detail and halter neckline, as she walked the red carpet after joining the cast for the long-awaited sequel.

She paired the dress with long silver teardrop earrings and had her hair in a pulled-back bun that almost matched the way she styled the dress seven years ago at the premiere of The Dressmaker.

For her previous occasion wearing the dress, Winslet, 47, accessorized with small sapphire frame earrings and a black nail polish, taking inspiration from the film in which she plays a couture seamstress and wears various chic outfits.

She spoke about approaching the red carpet differently following the rise of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

"It's always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets: flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world. Why the hell is any of that important? If I cared what I looked like, I would have put makeup on right now," she told Vanity Fair.

"The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings…It's so stressful, and I know that sounds like, 'Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.' But it is stressful. I don't like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I'm never going to wear again," she added.

With the change in outlook, she vowed to take a simpler approach.

"The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that's only going to be worn once…I've already decided I'm doing repeat dresses. Everything will have to be let out, but whatever," Winslet said.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16.