Kate Winslet Debuts Cropped Platinum Hair

Courtesy British Vogue

A new role, a new city — and new hair! Kate Winslet shows off an extreme do — trading her long blonde locks for cropped, platinum hair that may or may not be a wig — in the April issue of British Vogue. In a revealing interview with Jo Ellison, the actress opens up about her recent divorce from husband Sam Mendes, and talks about the latest chapter in her life, which includes a temporary move to Paris to shoot Roman Polanski’s God of Carnage. And she also touches on her famous figure, which always has everyone talking. “I was a lot more voluptuous when I was younger,” she says. “I felt I had to defend my body, and took a very public stand, which I still absolutely believe in. But I’ve stopped talking about it now. And, at a certain point, it does become hypocritical.” Now, at 35, the actress is into Pilates and running, “not very well, I might add,” but mainly keeps busy by raising her children, 10-year-old Mia and 7-year-old Joe. However, that doesn’t mean the mom can’t have some fun! In the accompanying photos, shot by Mario Testino, Winslet works that hair — and looks divine. “I’m embarking on a new chapter in my adult life,” she shares. “And I’m single. And it doesn’t scare me at all.” The April issue of British Vogue is on newsstands now. Tell us: What do you think of Winslet’s look? —Kate Hogan

