The actress explains why she custom-mixes foundation hues at certain points during her period, as well as her plans to "go easy on myself" as she notices age-related changes to her face

Kate Winslet Custom-Mixes Foundation Depending on Where in Her Menstrual Cycle She Is

Finding the perfect foundation shade can be tricky. But for Kate Winslet, the task is even more difficult when it's her time of the month.

The actress, 45, who is a new L'Oréal Paris Global Ambassador, told Allure that during her monthly period, her skin gets finicky, so she usually is left concocting her own custom foundation shade.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Depending on my cycle, my skin can be a little bit more inflamed," Winslet told the magazine.

She explained: "At the beginning of my cycle, my skin is a lot more even. In the middle of my cycle, everything fires up a little bit, so I mix a couple of tones."

Kate Winslet Credit: L'Oréal

Winslet also opened up about starting to notice the first signs of aging when she was hunkering down at home during the pandemic. But rather than dwell on it, the actress gave herself grace and embraced the changes.

"I've noticed my face and how it's changing a little bit more in the last year because there's just been more time with yourself to look at those things," Winslet said. "What I've found is that — to my relief — I'm just going easy on myself. I'm at an age now where things are changing all the time."

Winslet's joining a crew of other A-list L'Oréal Paris ambassadors, including Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King and Camila Cabello. With the new beauty deal, the star hopes to use her platform to uplift women.

"It's taken work to get to a place where I make no apology for who I am, where I accept my flaws. I'm delighted to join the L'Oréal Paris sisterhood to say: it takes courage and strength to believe that you are worth it," Winslet said in a press release.