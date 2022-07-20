7 Beauty Essentials Kate Walsh Can't Live Without

Kate Walsh has seen her fair share of lotions and potions while working with beauty pros during her nearly 30-year career. At 54, the actress and spokesperson for Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricating Eye Drops has amassed a short list of essentials that help her look and feel her best. "I love anything that is about wellness and aging not just gracefully, but in a healthy way."

Walsh spoke to PEOPLE for Dry Eye Awareness Month in July to raise awareness about the issue (30 million Americans suffer from symptoms related to dry eye) and share the personal story of her own eye health. Now, she keeps one bottle the drops in every bag. What else does she always have on hand? Her list ranges from serums to scents.

As the Emily in Paris star looks forward to her 55th birthday in October, she says she feels better than ever. "I work out to keep my bones strong, hydrate my skin all over, and eat the right amount of healthy fats." But, while filming in the City of Light, Walsh says she has a soft spot for bread and butter. "I don't believe in deprivation." For her, it's all about "living in a joyful way."