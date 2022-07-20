7 Beauty Essentials Kate Walsh Can't Live Without
After years on set and traveling, the actress has amassed a short list of must-haves, from eye drops she never leaves home without to a signature scent
Kate Walsh's Take on Beauty
Kate Walsh has seen her fair share of lotions and potions while working with beauty pros during her nearly 30-year career. At 54, the actress and spokesperson for Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricating Eye Drops has amassed a short list of essentials that help her look and feel her best. "I love anything that is about wellness and aging not just gracefully, but in a healthy way."
Walsh spoke to PEOPLE for Dry Eye Awareness Month in July to raise awareness about the issue (30 million Americans suffer from symptoms related to dry eye) and share the personal story of her own eye health. Now, she keeps one bottle the drops in every bag. What else does she always have on hand? Her list ranges from serums to scents.
As the Emily in Paris star looks forward to her 55th birthday in October, she says she feels better than ever. "I work out to keep my bones strong, hydrate my skin all over, and eat the right amount of healthy fats." But, while filming in the City of Light, Walsh says she has a soft spot for bread and butter. "I don't believe in deprivation." For her, it's all about "living in a joyful way."
Hydrating Eye Drops
"In 2015 I had blurry vision, which was a symptom of dry eyes. This little angel works for me," says the star, who is a spokeswoman for this product.
But It! Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricating Eye Drops, $12.75; amazon.com
Leave-In Conditioner
"When I'm at the beach in Perth, I never go in the ocean without using this to protect my hair."
Buy It! Sun Bum 3 in 1 Leave In, $15; sunbum.com
Face & Body Oil
"I discovered this a couple of years ago, and I really love it. I put it in the bath. I keep it in the shower. It's everywhere."
Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil, $29; elizabetharden.com
Signature Scent
"I love the juicy plum top note, but when this dries down, it's like curling up with your favorite throw blanket," says Walsh of the popular scent she launched in 2010.
Buy It! Boyfriend EdP, $65 for 50 ml; boyfriendperfume.com
Lash-Enhancing Serum
"I have been using this every day for the last five years. People think I'm wearing mascara even when I'm not."
But It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-Md, $68; sephora.com
Effective Exfoliator
"It's a cult classic for a reason," Walsh says of this brightening product, which is beloved by beauty pros. "It's amazing. I use it every day."
Buy It! Biologique Recherche Lotion p50 1970, $72; mybr.com
Face Serum
"My longtime dermatologist in New York said this has magical powers, and it's true—it's the real deal. I apply it when I'm on a plane. It's really powerful."
Buy It! BioEffect EGF Serum, $169; bioeffect.com
