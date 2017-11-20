Kate Upton Debuts Her New Wedding Band, Details Funny Proposal Story

Fresh off their marriage in Italy, the newlyweds are back in the states and sporting some new bling!

Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about their elegant wedding ceremony while Upton also debuted her wedding band.

The 25-year-old supermodel stepped out in a figure-hugging burgundy velvet dress paired with her newest wedding bauble: a simple and elegant thin band of diamonds. The sparkly addition to Upton’s jewelry collection is very different from her dramatic engagement ring, which features a huge diamond center stone placed inside more diamonds and set on a diamond-studded band.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty; Inset: BACKGRID

When Fallon asked the newlyweds how Verlander popped the big question with that big ring, Upton detailed the moment. “It was this great elaborate proposal,” Upton said. “He’s very romantic.”

But once her now-husband revealed the sparkler, Upton admitted she didn’t want to look. “He gets down on one knee and pops open the ring box. In my mind I’m like, ‘Don’t look at the ring. He’s gonna think you’re materialistic. Just look into his eyes; listen to what he’s saying. Listen! You’re not listening, Kate!’ This was my internal dialogue,” Upton said. “And then finally I’m like, ‘He stopped talking, just say yes.’ I said yes, and he stands up and he’s like, ‘Did you not like the ring? You didn’t look at it once.'”

Ezra Shaw/Getty

The couple also revealed to Fallon that while Upton was cheering on Verlander in game seven of the World Series, their wedding guests were overseas enjoying an event without them. “Everybody’s in Italy, everyone’s at the venue,” Upton said. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding’s so pretty, wish you were here.'”

KT Merry

The couple joined their family and friends in Italy a few days after Verlander won the World Series to celebrate their marriage with an intimate ceremony.

What do you think of Upton’s wedding band? Sound off in the comments below!