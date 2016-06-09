What did you wear to your 24th birthday party? A going-out top with bootcut jeans? A bandage dress with heels that made you sprain your ankle? A bikini with jean shorts? Kate Upton has you beat! She wore a sparkly see-through Jenny Packham gown with one major accessory: Her butt.

Image zoom Credit: Richard Buxo / Splash News

Richard Buxo / Splash News

Get push notifications with news, features and more.



The newly-engaged swimsuit model, who (fittingly) rang in 24 at N.Y.C.’s The Blond alongside fiancé Justin Verlander, a bangs-sporting Bella Hadid, Carine Roitfeld and more friends, decided to really embrace her position as the night’s center of attention by selecting a sparkling, star-embellished sheer column gown, worn over a cheeky (so to speak) Wolford bodysuit.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Upton Shares the Story of Her Engagement!

The star accessorized her bold birthday outfit with her truly enormous engagement ring and her shiny blue suit-clad Detroit Tigers fiancé, plus an oversize black clutch and strappy heels.

Image zoom

Michael Stewart/Getty

The low-key extras kept the focus on her ridiculously fit bod, which, if you’ve been following her Instagram, you know has been a major focus for her lately. (Just looking at this video makes us tired.) Trainer Ben Bruno tells People that she’s an incredibly hard worker in the gym — and as you can see, that hard work pays off. “She gets excited to set new records in the gym,” he said. “She’s insanely strong.”

And she’s insanely proud of her hard-won bod too, as evidenced by the Instagram below. “Partied my pants off!” she joked of her mostly bare rear view. She may joke now, but the pressure is on: She has 364 days to figure out how to top this look for 25.

Love the dress?