Kate Upton Celebrates 26th Birthday in Her Birthday Suit, of Course – See Her Topless Snap

Kate Upton is toasting to another exciting year — au naturale!

The model turned 26 on Sunday, and she decided to thank her fans for all of their birthday wishes with a topless Instagram post. While wearing just a backwards baseball cap that reads “Wild Ones” and staring out to the sea, Upton lifts a glass of wine in a Boomerang posted on Instagram, baring plenty of sideboob in the process.

“Put on my birthday suit to thank you for the birthday wishes!” she captioned the shot, adding the hashtags #wildone, #26 and #iknowyouwannaseemenakeynakeynaked, a reference to DJ Khaled’s hit song with Bryson Tiller and Rihanna, “Wild Thoughts.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star also shared a less racy photo of herself enjoying the waterside view the same day.

“Having the best birthday week 💛💛💛,” she wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself sporting a blue button-down shirt.

Upton’s birthday festivities come just days after having another reason to celebrate: She topped Maxim‘s Hot 100 list.

“You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong. Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work,” she told the magazine.

Watch the full season of Search History on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

The past year has been a big one for Upton: Just days after she cheered on her fiancé, pitcher Justin Verlander (wearing a special team necklace!) as he helped the Houston Astros win the World Series, the two jetted off to Italy for a fairy tale wedding.

The model opted for a classic bridal look in a white, long-sleeve, lace Valentino gown paired with a matching cathedral-length veil. However, she slipped into something sexier for the reception — a gorgeous draped semi-sheer gown designed by Christy Rilling Studio. The dress was covered in beading and featured a thigh-high slit.