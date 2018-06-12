Kate Upton Celebrates 26th Birthday in Her Birthday Suit, of Course – See Her Topless Snap

Kate Upton is toasting to another exciting year — au naturale!
The model turned 26 on Sunday, and she decided to thank her fans for all of their birthday wishes with a topless Instagram post. While wearing just a backwards baseball cap that reads “Wild Ones” and staring out to the sea, Upton lifts a glass of wine in a Boomerang posted on Instagram, baring plenty of sideboob in the process.
“Put on my birthday suit to thank you for the birthday wishes!” she captioned the shot, adding the hashtags #wildone, #26 and #iknowyouwannaseemenakeynakeynaked, a reference to DJ Khaled’s hit song with Bryson Tiller and Rihanna, “Wild Thoughts.”
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star also shared a less racy photo of herself enjoying the waterside view the same day.
“Having the best birthday week 💛💛💛,” she wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself sporting a blue button-down shirt.
Upton’s birthday festivities come just days after having another reason to celebrate: She topped Maxim‘s Hot 100 list.
“You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong. Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work,” she told the magazine.
The past year has been a big one for Upton: Just days after she cheered on her fiancé, pitcher Justin Verlander (wearing a special team necklace!) as he helped the Houston Astros win the World Series, the two jetted off to Italy for a fairy tale wedding.
The model opted for a classic bridal look in a white, long-sleeve, lace Valentino gown paired with a matching cathedral-length veil. However, she slipped into something sexier for the reception — a gorgeous draped semi-sheer gown designed by Christy Rilling Studio. The dress was covered in beading and featured a thigh-high slit.