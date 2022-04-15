Kate Upton Is Adding This 'Fun and Flirty' $35 Dress to Her Amazon Cart for Summer, and So Are We
What is model Kate Upton planning on wearing once temperatures heat up? Turns out, she's adding breezy dresses to her Amazon cart this season — including an affordable shopper-loved tunic.
Upton recently shared her favorite warm-weather styles for an Amazon Livestream. "It's like, what do I wear to look cute, but not sweat to death?" she said. "That's when I really like to go back to the basics and go to the essentials…For me, I find that to be a fun dress."
In response to a viewer's question, the model added that she's leaning toward "fun and flirty" dresses this summer and thinks that the easy-to-wear trend will become a staple in your closet.
One of her picks is the Amoretu Casual Tunic Dress, which is actually Amazon's best-selling dress right now. Upton loved its flowy silhouette, breathable fabric, and slightly puffed sleeves. It also features a V-neckline and tiered bodice, hits just above your knees, and is available in short-sleeve, long-sleeve, and sleeveless styles.
Plus, there are 41 colors and patterns to choose from, like yellow (one of Upton's favorites for the season) and light pink (which was showcased in her livestream). And while pricing depends on color, each is under $35.
Turning the flirty dress into a full outfit is easy. Upton suggested adding a denim jacket for a more casual look that would work well with sneakers, loafers, or flats. Or you can make it more elegant by wearing it with strappy sandals.
More than 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given the flirty dress a five-star rating, with some saying they feel "confident" wearing the "flattering" dress to graduations, weddings, date nights, and more. They also love pairing it with a belt to cinch their waist and add more shape.
Keep scrolling to see more colors of Upton's summer wardrobe staple and add the best-selling dress to your cart!
