Kate Spade's Surprise Sale Has Discounts Up to 75% Off, but It Won't Last Long

Here’s how you can shop the secret discounts on purses, wallets, outerwear, and more
By Lauren Rearick
September 30, 2021 07:00 AM
Ready to welcome the new season with some trendy fall-approved accessories? Kate Spade has you covered with its surprise sale. The designer brand favored by supermodels and celebrities alike is currently offering you 75 percent off. But, like your favorite autumnal drink, this event won't last forever, and with some items already disappearing, we'd suggest heading to the site right now to start your shopping.

Before you start making a list, it is important to note that this sale is for insiders only. You won't need a Hollywood connection to shop, but savings can only be enjoyed through the official surprise sale landing page. Now that you have that, it's time to add some items to your cart, beginning with a few fall staples.

Included in this sale is a designated Fall Essentials section. There, you'll find handbags, accessories, and outerwear made for sweater season. We're already imagining an autumn spent with this under-$100 saddle bag in a rich red plaid, and for those who can't get enough of the fall favorite pattern, there's also a plaid backpack and a matching zip pouch.

Buy It! Blake Plaid Saddle Bag, $99 (orig. $299); katespade.com

Prefer solid colors over prints? There's still plenty of stylish options to choose from. This chic, mini crossbody comes in four colors, and even with its luxe quilted pattern and gold chain, it still rings up for just $139. In need of some extra purse room? This oversized shoulder bag, available in black and a deep, rich red, can carry and hide it all, thanks to its inner compartments. 

Buy It! Palmer Drive Malika, $149 (orig. $429); katespade.com

Buy It! Natalia Small Flap Crossbody, $139 (orig. $339); katespade.com

Kate Spade is more than just accessories, though, and this sale also includes items like outerwear, clothing, and shoes. You can save more than $400 on a gorgeous wool coat and these suede boots, made for walking on a crisp fall day, are under $125.

Don't let a single second of this sale pass you by. Head to Kate Spade now to start shopping, using this special landing page link, and keep scrolling for more fall items included in the sale.

Buy It! Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder, $169 (orig. $429); katespade.com

Buy It! Wool Reversible Quilted Coat, $269 (orig. $599); katespade.com

Buy It! Bacall Booties, $119 (orig. $249); katespade.com

Buy It! Colorblock Quilted Coat, $149 (orig. $329); katespade.com

Buy It! Jordyn Medium Chain Handle Bag, $149 (orig. $399); katespade.com

Buy It! Graphic Leopard Feline Sweater, $179 ($299); katespade.com

